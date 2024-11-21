BCCO Winter Concert to Feature Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra will present the BCCO Winter Concert featuring Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5, Wagner, and Vivaldi on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3pm at The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238. Tickets ($25 adults / $15 kids under 18) include admission to the Brooklyn Museum, and all ages are welcome.

Led by Music Director Dorothy Savitch, the Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra returns to the Brooklyn Museum for a winter concert anchored by Tchaikovsky's towering Symphony No. 5 in E Minor. The afternoon's program will also include a performance of Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll" and Vivaldi's Oboe Concerto in A Minor RV461, featuring the oboist Alison Mari.

About Soloist Alison Mari

Alison Mari is a woodwind specialist, with particular focus on oboe and English horn. She is an active and passionate freelance musician who has worked with a wide range of ensembles. The Astoria Symphony Orchestra, IconiQ the Soundtrack Orchestra, Regina Opera, the Joffrey Ballet and the Gloria McLean Dance Company are some of the organizations Alison has had the pleasure to work with, and her longest tenure was with the BCCO (Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra) proudly holding the principal oboe chair from 2013-2024. On the road, Alison played in Sarah McLaughlin's 2012 touring orchestra, and in the 2013 national tour of "My Fair Lady." Locally, through Plaza Theatricals, she has played a number of musicals including "South Pacific," "Man of La Mancha" and "Guys & Dolls." Beginning her formal training at the Creative and Performing Arts High School of Philadelphia (shout out to Mr. Rogers!), Alison has held strongly to the belief that music education is not only an important creative outlet, but also a community builder. She feels lucky to have found a home as a faculty member of the Brooklyn Conservatory's Music Partners Program where she shares her passion for music, teaching woodwind-focused group classes in a number of NYC Public Schools. Independently, she also maintains a private oboe studio and has coached many students through school admissions auditions and ensemble auditioning. She holds a Master's in Oboe Performance from NYU and a Bachelor's in Music Education from The College of New Jersey.

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is a 127-year-old non-profit community music school. Our Park Slope home offers private music lessons, group classes, ensembles and music therapy as well as 17 beautiful, affordable rehearsal studios open to all musicians. Throughout New York City, BKCM provides music education, music therapy services and opportunities for musical engagement at more than 80 sites across all five boroughs. BKCM's programs reach more than 10,000 New Yorkers from all walks of life.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) is a division of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, which is celebrating its 127th anniversary serving the New York musical community. Now in our 23rd year, the members of the BCCO feel more keenly than ever the profound joys of playing and sharing some of the world's most beautiful music. Who are the members of the BCCO? One of us may be your child's middle school art teacher, another may be your law professor, and another may be a New York Times food critic. At your local cafe, one of us may be on stage playing bluegrass, while another one of us serves you your coffee. We're your neighbors and friends. We're the BCCO.

