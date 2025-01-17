Art of Time Ensemble Brings Canadian Talent to Brooklyn’s National Sawdust for Leonard Cohen Tribute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art of Time Ensemble, one of Canada’s most innovative and celebrated musical collectives, will present A Singer Must Die, a tribute to legendary Leonard Cohen, on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust. Under the direction of Art of Time founder and artistic director Andrew Burashko -- one of Canada’s foremost concert pianists -- this groundbreaking ensemble will present masterful, genre-defying arrangements of Cohen’s iconic songs to an American audience for the first time.

Art of Time is renowned for blending classical music with contemporary jazz, pop, and experimental forms. The ensemble pushes the boundaries of traditional performance by creating immersive and thought-provoking experiences that challenge listeners to rethink what music can be. From reimagining Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album with jazz, classical, and pop musicians, to exploring complex intersections of classical and contemporary music, Art of Time constantly offers fresh perspectives.

A Singer Must Die features a stellar lineup of Canadian talent, including Steven Page (co-founder of Barenaked Ladies), Sarah Slean, Tom Wilson, and Gregory Hoskins, who bring their distinct voices and interpretations to Cohen’s work. The singers will be accompanied by the virtuoso musicians of the Art of Time Ensemble.

“We are thrilled to bring the Art of Time Ensemble’s artistry to the U.S. for this special evening,” said Andrew Burashko, Founder and Artistic Director of Art of Time Ensemble. “Leonard Cohen was a genius, and his work is timeless. It was important to honor it with integrity and reverence. A Singer Must Die celebrates his legacy while offering new interpretations through a collective of artists who share a deep respect for his work.”

The concert will feature some of Cohen’s most beloved songs, including Famous Blue Raincoat, Anthem, and Hallelujah, alongside lesser-known gems such as Come Healing, Treaty, and Boogie Street.

A Singer Must Die: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen takes place Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM at National Sawdust (80 N. 6th Street in Brooklyn, NY). Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets start at $44.11 (including fees) and are available for purchase at National Sawdust’s website.

