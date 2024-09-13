Amir Arison and Lakisha May to Co-Host Moliere In The Park Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Molière in the Park will present their annual OneLove OneTheater 2024 gala, co-hosted by Amir Arison (nine seasons as a series regular on NBC's “The Blacklist,” lead role in Broadway's The Kite Runner) and Lakisha May (Broadway's Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Skeleton Crew, MIP's The Miser), on Monday, September 30, 2024 from 7pm - 10pm at Negril BK (256 5th Avenue) in Brooklyn.



Celebrate, uplift and support Brooklyn's only Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to promoting empathy and unity through free annual theater in Prospect Park! Join them for innovative Caribbean cuisine and starry performances by New York stage and screen actors, all to benefit Molière in the Park's 2024-2025 season!



This special evening includes live theater and music, time to mingle with fellow community members and fabulous artists, and the presentation of MIP's glamorous annual Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award to this year's honorees, Carter Redwood (CBS's “FBI: International,” MIP's Tartuffe) and Prospect Park Alliance.



The evening will feature performances by Alana Raquel Bowers (Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway, MIP's The Miser), Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Broadway's Matilda the Musical, Apple TV+'s “Dickinson”), Francesca Faridany (MIP's The Miser, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on Broadway), Kate Siahaan-Rigg (MIP's Tartuffe, Dogeaters at The Public Theater) and Academy and Emmy Award winner Fisher Stevens (HBO's “Succession,” NBC's “The Blacklist”). Presenters include Tsilala Brock (Broadway's Suffs).



Molière in the Park conceived the Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award as a way to honor individuals and organizations who, through their work, embody a principle dear to MIP's heart: Building and sustaining communal spaces where, through the sharing of a common experience, people of all socioeconomic, cultural and racial backgrounds can find each other sitting shoulder to shoulder, spreading a sense of common humanity and unity despite everything that seemingly makes us different.



Located on 5th Avenue in the heart of Park Slope, Negril BK masterfully combines authentic Caribbean flavors with a contemporary twist.



Come soak in the vibes, see performances, and support MIP's mission of ensuring every Brooklynite has access to free high quality theater! All proceeds from the Gala go towards funding their operating costs and paying their artists equitable wages.



Each ticket includes passed hors d'oeuvres and desserts, an open bar of beer, wine and a specialty cocktail, dazzling live performances, and one raffle ticket to exclusive prizes, including a Negril BK $250 gift card, and access to a live auction for destination getaways.



VIP ticket holders also receive reserved front row seating, a dedicated server and complimentary Prosecco.



Tickets for the gala start at $150 and VIP Tables start at $500. Purchase at https://moliereinthepark.networkforgood.com/events/74638-mip-s-onelove-onetheater-gala-2024-at-negril-bk.



