AMA/GILDA/SOLSTICE to be Presented At Exponential Festival 2025

The festival runs January 2 through February 2.
Three artists will present three unique short pieces on a split bill at The Exponential Festival. Kenneth Keng / Sophie Zmorrod / Lal Ensari will present AMA/GILDA/SOLSTICE.
AMA is Ask Me Anything but it's my grandma asking and the audience answering and also she's dying and also my country is about to be invaded for the second time this century.
Written by Kenneth Keng
Directed by Annaporva Green
Lighting design by Zee Hanna
Stage Manager: Laila Gerstmann
Cast: Emma Callahan
Photo by Kelsey Cheng
Find them: @kennethbestopped kennethkeng.com
Thanks to Aya Ogawa, Flako Jimenez, Caden Manson and Sibyl Kempson for invaluable early developmental advice, and to my ama, Benita Go, continually driving our family to brighter shores.
A participatory silent monologue about the difficulty of intergenerational communication despite trilingual fluency, interrupted by the invasion of the Philippines by the Japanese Imperial Army. A lecture on the combat capabilities of the World War 2 Era Japanese Type 94 Tankette, drowned out by the sound of an air pump inflating a life sized replica thereof. An invitation to participate in choosing who gets to be the Philippines' next colonizer.
Content warnings: war, mention of historical sexual violence.
In the final act of Giuseppe Verdi's acclaimed opera Rigoletto, Gilda waits inside of a body bag onstage for her cue to die. She has some time to think about her life choices.
Written and Performed by Sophie Zmorrod
Directed by Margaret Lee
Featuring Live Music by Eamon Goodman, Gunnar Manchester, and Katie Chambers
Produced by Kunal Kamath
Sound Design and Music Direction by Eamon Goodman
Lighting Design by Zee Hanna
Scenic Design by Goran Popovich
Stage Managed by Cliff Hoitt-Lange
Image Design by Ellen Carpenter
Find them: @gildawithanolive
While waiting inside of a body bag onstage for her cue to die, Gilda has some time to think about her life choices: namely, why she just sacrificed herself for the dickwad Duke who stole her heart (and also kidnapped her- it's casual). While the relentless canonical event of her sacrifice persists each night, she turns to the music, her audience, and extremely dirty martinis for answers, comfort, and perhaps even, liberation.
winter solstice is a site-specific gathering that aims to bring some lightness, joy and celebration into the darkness of winter.
Written and directed by Lal Ensari
Performed by Sophia Nelson, Soraya Omtzigt and Lal Ensari
Poster by Elif Özkoç
Find them: @lalensari
The show aims to bring people together and encourage all that is in the space to be witnessed, shared and celebrated. In the dark solitude of winter, and in the winter of my heart, all that I feel and experience can feel serious and profound- I want this performance to be a reminder that even the most shameful and/or sacred experiences we have are shared. Let's come home to ourselves, together.
The Exponential Festival is a 501c3 January performance festival for NYC-based early-career artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields. theexponentialfestival.org
