Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ólafur Arnalds to Bring FALLING APART TOGETHER to QPAC
The Grammy and Emmy-nominated artist will perform at QPAC's Concert Hall as part of a national Australian tour following acclaimed European and American dates.
Icelandic composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds will make his return to Australia when he brings his immersive new concert experience Falling Apart Together to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall on Tuesday 2 March 2027.
Following acclaimed tours across Europe and America, Ólafur Arnalds will embark on a national Australian tour next year with Falling Apart Together, inviting audiences into a cinematic world where music, storytelling and theatre intertwine.
The Grammy and Emmy-nominated, BAFTA award-winning artist is renowned for blending strings, piano and electronic textures into a Signature Sound that moves seamlessly between ambient, classical and contemporary music, earning him a devoted global following.
Returning to Australia for the first time since 2018 to tour his solo work, Arnalds said he was excited to share the deeply personal work with local audiences.
'I haven't toured Australia solo since 2018, and I've really missed it. Falling Apart Together is a very personal show, built around connection and the feeling of creating something that feels genuinely shared for an evening,' Arnalds said.
“I'm so happy to finally bring it to Australia, it feels like the right place for this show.”
Even for audiences familiar with Arnalds' work, Falling Apart Together promises a completely unique experience, harnessing improvisation and spontaneous audience interaction to create a performance that unfolds differently at each show.
Described by Ólafur Arnalds as “an attempt at dismantling the distance between us,” Falling Apart Together explores themes of community and togetherness inviting audiences into a shared experience of connection and collaboration.
Blurring the boundaries between performer and audience, the production is Arnalds' most ambitious live work to date.
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