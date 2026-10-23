AS YOU LIKE IT Will Return for Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble's 25th Anniversary

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The Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble will celebrate 25 years of performing Shakespeare this November with As You Like It at The Avalon Theatre. Performances will run 13-15 November, 19-22 November and 26-28 November.

'We that are true lovers run into strange capers...' And capers aplenty there will be, with director Rebecca Murphy pulling together a captivating production with a vibrant ensemble, live music and just a touch of melancholy.

"As we celebrate our 25th birthday, there's something very special about returning to a play QSE first performed 25 years ago,' Murphy says.

'As You Like It is a joyous story of disguise and discovery, of finding your people, embracing new adventures and learning to welcome change - both the changes we choose for ourselves and those life throws our way. Not a bad way to kick off a new quarter of a century!'

Banished by her power-hungry uncle, Rosalind escapes the court in disguise with her devoted cousin Celia, but not before falling head-over-heels for the noble Orlando. In the Forest of Arden, among goatherds and exiled nobles, fools and lovers, worlds collide as they discover that losing yourself might just be the best way to find out who you really are.

Under the direction of Murphy, who is also the company's General Manager and long-time Core Ensemble member, the production also features Core Ensemble members Leah Mustard as the witty and resourceful Rosalind, Scott Mair as the loyal and romantic Orlando, and Liliana Macarone as the melancholic Jaques.

QSE will once again deliver its Shakespeare Beyond initiatives A Night at the Theatre (ANATT) and a Relaxed Performance. Since 2016, ANATT has helped make live theatre more accessible by providing donated tickets to people who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.

A Relaxed Performance will be held at 2pm on Saturday 21 November, offering a more flexible and inclusive theatre experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, and others who may benefit from a more relaxed environment. Audience members are welcome to move, speak and respond throughout the performance.

For the first time, QSE will also be offering a pre-show tactile tour on Sunday 22 November for people who are blind, have low vision, or experience sensory processing differences. The tour provides a hands-on experience of the props, set and costumes used in the performance prior to the show starting.

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