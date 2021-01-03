VIDEO: Brisbane Academy of Musical Theatre Students Present MISFITS SCHOOL OF ARTS

Brisbane Academy of Musical Theatre students recently performed MISFITS SCHOOL OF ARTS, a new musical by Dennett Hudson & Tim O'Connor.

In a little town just outside of somewhere, retired performer Eglentine Fitzgerald welcomes the newest co-hort of rag-tag youngsters to her Misfits School of Arts. Over the course of a year, we follow this band of merry muppets as they pursue their Broadway dreams.

From fear of wearing tights in ballet to trying to out-sing everybody at all times, to blossoming young love and the pain of heartbreak, and the ever-present question of who will get a solo at the end of year showcase, this hilarious coming-of-age story is both thigh-slappingly funny and heart-warmingly touching.

Don't miss this original new musical from Dennett Hudson & Tim O'Connor that the Courier Mail says is "the perfect pandemic pick-me-up", reminding us that in a world where not everyone fits, its okay to be a misfit.

Watch the original production now, filmed live at Hayward Street Studios, Brisbane on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Check it out below!

For more information about MISFITS SCHOOL OF ARTS, visit http://www.misfitsschoolofarts.co