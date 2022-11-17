Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! in Brisbane Are on Sale Today

Tickets for the much anticipated Moulin Rouge! The Musical go on sale to the public today, Thursday 17 November, for a strictly limited Brisbane season commencing at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in May 2023.

Tickets are available from 10:00am AEST via qpac.com.au

Patrons will be able to buy tickets for performances from Tuesday 16 May 2023 to Sunday 11 June 2023, exclusively through QPAC.

The 10-time Tony Award®-winning musical sees Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film come to life onstage remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza that is currently wowing audiences across the globe, from Broadway to the West End and Brisbane is next, from May 2023.

Following the recent opening of the stellar Sydney season, The Sunday Telegraph wrote "A killer score including 70 of the best pop songs ever written." Time Out wrote, "Every performer is worth their weight in diamonds." The Daily Telegraph wrote, "The energy and thrill of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is contagious. Clever and captivating. Moulin Rouge! The Musical brings the magic back to theatres."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, this production is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage was a decade-long journey spanning 3 continents, encompassing 75 songs credited to 165 songwriters, administered by 31 publishers, representing over 160 years of music. The musical has all the songs people know and love from the movie like Your Song, Roxanne, Come What May, Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, as well as new additions from artists including Katy Perry, Beyonce and Adele.



