Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to QPAC in April

Performances run from 5 to 9 April in the Playhouse. 

Feb. 08, 2023  
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to QPAC in April

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will present The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show by CDP Kids from 5 to 9 April in the Playhouse.

One of the most iconic children's stories of all time, Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar has sold over 50 million copies and now emerges from the page in a joyous and masterful theatrical experience created by Australian/American producer, director and writer Jonathan Rockefeller.

The production features a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets, including the star of the show - The Very Hungry Caterpillar - and an Australian cast who bring these beloved books to life on stage.

Alongside The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the show includes three other beloved Eric Carle stories - Brown Bear Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Ten Little Rubber Ducks and The Very Busy Spider.

A delight for those just discovering Carle's stories, and for the generations who grew up with his iconic books, this enchanting Australian-made show transports audiences into a pop-up-like version of Carle's world that will excite, educate and entertain the whole family.

CDP Theatre Producers Director Andrew Threlfall said the team is looking forward to bringing this adored show to big and little kids alike at QPAC.

"It's been an absolute joy to work on this show over the last few years. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is such a loved book for young children and families, and it's so wonderful to see and hear young audiences engage with the show, often in their first theatre experience," he said.

"CDP greatly enjoys performing at QPAC (with other productions such as The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and The 91-Storey Treehouse), and we're really excited to be returning to this incredible venue with the Caterpillar."

Eric Carle worked with the Rockefeller Productions team to create the show and attended the original New York premiere in 2016.

"I hope the performances will be enjoyed by many and that the colourful characters bring comfort and joy to all who see the stories," Carle said, prior to his passing in 2021.

The nostalgic and entertaining show will wiggle into QPAC's Playhouse from 5 to 9 April 2023. Tickets are on sale now via qpac.com.au or 136 246.




Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP Returns To Brisbane This May Photo
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Returns To Brisbane This May
Following a sell-out season last November, the 70th Anniversary Australian tour of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will return to Brisbane for a short season from 26 May at the Playhouse, QPAC. The national tour of the world's longest-running play has played to capacity audiences since it opened in Sydney last October.
ISHMAEL Returns to QPAC Ahead Of Regional Queensland Tour Photo
ISHMAEL Returns to QPAC Ahead Of Regional Queensland Tour
Dead Puppet Society and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) have announced the return of acclaimed production Ishmael from 19 to 27 May 2023 in the Cremorne Theatre.
SIX The Musical Becomes the Highest Selling Show at QPACs Playhouse Photo
SIX The Musical Becomes the Highest Selling Show at QPAC's Playhouse
The Australian tour of SIX the Musical, the Tony Award-winning electrifying musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has once again broken box office records, this time becoming the highest selling show ever to play at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Playhouse.
A New-Look 2022 Matilda Awards Announces Its Stellar Field Of Nominees Photo
A New-Look 2022 Matilda Awards Announces Its Stellar Field Of Nominees
The prestigious Matilda Awards, Queensland's premier awards for performing arts, honours 2022's brightest and boldest artists across a range of new and refreshed categories.

More Hot Stories For You


Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Returns To Brisbane This MayAgatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Returns To Brisbane This May
February 7, 2023

Following a sell-out season last November, the 70th Anniversary Australian tour of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will return to Brisbane for a short season from 26 May at the Playhouse, QPAC. The national tour of the world's longest-running play has played to capacity audiences since it opened in Sydney last October.
ISHMAEL Returns to QPAC Ahead Of Regional Queensland TourISHMAEL Returns to QPAC Ahead Of Regional Queensland Tour
February 7, 2023

Dead Puppet Society and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) have announced the return of acclaimed production Ishmael from 19 to 27 May 2023 in the Cremorne Theatre.
SIX The Musical Becomes the Highest Selling Show at QPAC's PlayhouseSIX The Musical Becomes the Highest Selling Show at QPAC's Playhouse
February 1, 2023

The Australian tour of SIX the Musical, the Tony Award-winning electrifying musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has once again broken box office records, this time becoming the highest selling show ever to play at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Playhouse.
A New-Look 2022 Matilda Awards Announces Its Stellar Field Of NomineesA New-Look 2022 Matilda Awards Announces Its Stellar Field Of Nominees
January 31, 2023

The prestigious Matilda Awards, Queensland's premier awards for performing arts, honours 2022's brightest and boldest artists across a range of new and refreshed categories.
Dancenorth's RED Will Make QPAC DebutDancenorth's RED Will Make QPAC Debut
January 23, 2023

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced Dancenorth Australia's season of the illuminating and visceral RED from 29 March to 1 April 2023 in the Playhouse.  
share