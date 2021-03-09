Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE DRUMMER QUEENS Add New Tickets for Brisbane Season

The Australian cast includes Georgia Anderson, Peta Anderson, Stef Furnari, Niki Johnson, Salina Myat and more.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Due to extraordinary demand, the DRUMMER QUEENS have announced new tickets for the Brisbane season in May. Following the hugely successful Sydney season, DRUMMER QUEENS will be touring to Brisbane, as well as Melbourne, Wollongong, Perth, Albany, Mandurah, Bunbury, Canberra and Adelaide.

Sydney audiences were wowed by the stunning staging and world-class percussionists as DRUMMER QUEENS delivered a live musical experience like they'd never seen before. Audiences were amazed by the powerfully irresistible rhythms of this remarkable all-female cast, in awe of their skill and inspired by the joy and energy of this game-changing theatrical production.

Created and composed by Joe Accaria, with creative direction by Nigel Turner-Carroll and choreography by Peta Anderson, the extraordinary Australian cast includes Georgia Anderson, Peta Anderson, Stef Furnari, Niki Johnson, Salina Myat, Lisa Purmodh, Claudia Wherry and Ned Wu, with Sasha Lian Diaz and Astrid Holz as swing performers.

Now is your chance to get up close and powerful with the DRUMMER QUEENS before they conquer the world. They are LIVE, LOUD and READY TO RULE!

Learn more at www.drummerqueens.com.


