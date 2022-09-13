Steve Backshall Splashes into QPAC This January

Steve Backshall, star of ABC TV's Deadly 60, is returning to Australia following a sell-out UK tour with his brand-new show Ocean diving into Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) this January, as part of a national tour.

Ocean is a love letter to the most exciting environment on Planet Earth- and a great way to learn more about environmental science and conservation. Using stunts, experiments, props, cutting edge science plus big screen footage from his two decades in TV, Steve will bring the icons of the Big Blue to life in Ocean.

"Australia has been my second home over the last two decades," said Steve Backshall.

"The wildlife on your sublime wild continent, is second to none - and as a giant island surrounded by seas, it's the perfect place for my Ocean tour.

"The tour will bring marine dreams to life, with life-size ocean giants on stage, stunts, tricks, and glorious visuals. If you're into our seas and all the things that live there, then this is the show for you!".

From Great Whites to whales; seals to sardine shoals; this is a fantastic opportunity for all the family to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves.

Naturalist Steve Backshall is best known for BBC Earth children's TV show Deadly 60, in which he tracks down the world's most dangerous animals. He is an author, expedition leader, naturalist, wildlife expert and a fearless presenter. Having travelled the world to learn about the most inspiring predators, Steve has swum with sharks, been bitten by a caiman, squirted with ink by Humboldt squid, flirted with a tarantula, charged by elephants, and stared out by thresher and hammerhead sharks, but still maintains that wild animals pose no threat to people - in fact quite the opposite.

Presented by QPAC, Andrew Kay, Spiritworks and BBC Studios don't miss Steve Backshall's new show Ocean in QPAC's Concert Hall on 6 and 7 January 2023. Tickets on sale from 9.00am on Thursday 15 September 2022 at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.