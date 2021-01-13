SHREK THE MUSICAL Opens At QPAC

The wait is finally 'ogre'! Shrek The Musical will open its Queensland premiere season in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Lyric Theatre tonight Thursday 14 January 2021 running until 7 February 2021.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said in true 'show must go on' spirit, Shrek The Musical will now open to audiences tonight, providing an economic recovery boost to Queensland's arts and cultural sector as well as local businesses.

"The highly anticipated Queensland opening of Shrek the Musical was postponed due to Brisbane's recent COVID-19 lockdown," Minister Enoch said.

"QPAC has worked quickly to contact and reseat impacted patrons in order to comply with Queensland Government health directives requiring 50 percent capacity for indoor venues up to 22 January 2021.

"Shrek the Musical not only creates jobs for artists, crew, venue staff and local businesses but also offers audiences the opportunity to once again experience live theatre performances.

"Alongside members of the original Australian production cast, there are Queenslanders in the ensemble of this much-loved fairy-tale including four young Brisbane actors who will share the role of Young Princess Fiona.

"The performing arts brings us together. I extend a warm Queensland welcome to the cast and company of Shrek as they open their Queensland premiere season and encourage everyone to support the arts by buying tickets to this acclaimed musical," Ms Enoch said.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre, in partnership with respected production company, The Gordon Frost Organisation, was delighted to finally present this blockbuster musical to Queensland audiences.

"The original Australian production of Shrek The Musical was forced to close its Melbourne season after only a few weeks of performances in March last year, following its successful Sydney season and the QPAC season schedule for May was also cancelled," Mr Kotzas said.

"It has been a 'quest' worthy of Shrek and Donkey to coordinate all the complex elements of a major musical in record time and with challenges posed by the global pandemic, including this most recent directive to move performances to 50 percent audience capacity until 22 January.

"While we are not playing to 100 percent audience capacity currently, we still feel privileged and proud to be one of the only theatres in the world at the moment that is not only open, but boasting a full and rich program. At this stage it is anticipated that the Shrek season will return to 100 percent capacity from 22 January.

"I can't think of a more fitting show than the feel-good Shrek to bring people together after such a difficult year."

Ben Mingay as Shrek, Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, Nat Jobe as Donkey, and Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad lead this lavish multi-million-dollar production, with special guest appearance by Marcia Hines as The Dragon.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek The Musical brings the hilarious and heart-warming story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on stage.



Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breath-taking scenery, it's no wonder The New York Times called it "true happiness" and The Daily Mirror said it's "the most fun you'll ever have".

Tickets are on sale now for Shrek The Musical in QPAC's Lyric Theatre at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.

In line with current Queensland Government directives QPAC will present all performances at 50 percent theatre capacity until 22 January 2021.

QPAC will continue to communicate event updates to impacted patrons directly via email and SMS and will also provide current information on its website and social channels.

For the most up to date information on events at QPAC please go to qpac.com.au

QPAC continues to operate under a COVID Safe Plan for all performances and events at the Centre. For full details about connecting safely at QPAC go to qpac.com.au or access the COVID Safe Plan here.