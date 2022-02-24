Roald Dahl's THE TWITS Comes to QPAC in April

One of Roald Dahl's most loved tales, guaranteed to delight and disgust in equal measures, is set to hit Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre stage these school holidays from 1-14 April 2022.

The Twits, featuring the gruesome twosome of Mr and Mrs Twit, is being reimagined by shake & stir theatre co in this world premiere production hot on the heels of three other multi-award-winning Dahl adaptions by this much-loved company. Dahl's trademark hilarious wit is on full display in Roald Dahl's The Twits, an action-carnival-comedy overflowing with explosions, repulsions, mischief, mayhem and big belly laughs.

Full of trickery and wickedly funny pranks, this comedic cautionary tale shows the value of treating others with kindness and shows that there is no happy ending for those who are nasty.

The popular story will be brought to life by a stellar line up of Queensland talent including Leon Cain (Fantastic Mr Fox, North by Northwest) and Nelle Lee (Jane Eyre, A Christmas Carol, Fantastic Mr Fox) as Mr and Mrs Twit. Darcy Brown, (Animal Farm, The Play That Goes Wrong), Johnny Balbuziente (Fourthcoming, Fantastic Mr Fox, Married At First Sight) and Ellen Bailey (Fantastic Mr Fox, Ishmael) round out the exceptional cast.

shake & stir theatre co Co-Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente said the company was relishing the opportunity to play and be a bit wicked with this production.

"This is the fourth Roald Dahl adaptation I have had the privilege to direct, and I could not be more excited - it was one of the first Dahl books I ever read," he said.

"Embracing that unbridled sense of abandonment and joy that Dahl's words give will be a much-needed distraction, especially given the last few years. It is more important now than ever to take some time to laugh.

"The story has the trademark grit, wit and grotesque deliciousness readers have come to expect from Dahl. Front and centre are two of his most hilarious meanies - Mr and Mrs Twit. At the same time, the beating heart of the story is the importance of being nice to one another and that if you have friendship and family and work together, anything can be accomplished.

"It's a passion for us at shake & stir theatre co to use Dahl's books as inspiration for reimagined theatre works for audiences of every age to enjoy.

"Featuring some of the best comic actors in Queensland including Leon Cain and Nelle Lee, Ellen Bailey, Johnny Balbuziente and Darcy Brown, the cast's personal love of Roald Dahl and The Twits is sure to result in true magic on stage.

"Impressive set and costume (Josh McIntosh), lighting (Jason Glenwright), composition and sound (Guy Webster) design means Roald Dahl's The Twits is sure to be a visual and aural feast," adds Balbuziente.

QPAC's Chief Executive John Kotzas agreed that The Twits was the perfect foil for the challenges and troubles of recent times.

"This delightfully silly tale has captivated generations and shake & stir is just the company to bring The Twits to life on stage," he said.

"Our enduring relationship with the shake & stir team is a wonderful collaboration producing high quality theatre productions that have earned loyal audiences and successful return seasons.

"From the first Roald Dahl adaptation of Fantastic Mr Fox presented at QPAC in 2014, it has been a joy to work with this acclaimed vibrant company that brings such artistry, care and passion to their productions.

"Following their multi-award-winning productions of Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox, George's Marvellous Medicine and Revolting Rhymes & Dirty Beasts, it's no wonder shake & stir has been entrusted with the national stage adaption rights for Dahl's stories by the Roald Dahl Story Company.

"Given the loyal audience shake & stir has developed over the years, this upcoming season will no doubt be yet another runaway Dahl success story," said Mr Kotzas.

QPAC and shake & stir's Roald Dahl productions have been seen by over 200,000 people across Australia and New Zealand and have played sold-out seasons at QPAC, and across the nation in venues including the Sydney Opera House, Arts Centre Melbourne, Heath Ledger Theatre Perth, Canberra Theatre Centre.

Roald Dahl's The Twits is suitable for ages five to 105.

You'd be a twit to miss this! Tickets on sale now via qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.