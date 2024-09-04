Queensland Theatre Reveals New Structure and Appointments To Amplify First Nations Stories

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queensland Theatre has announced new executive appointments including award-winning creative Isaac Drandic stepping into the newly created role of Head of First Nations Theatre and current Executive Director Criena Gehrke moving into the role of Chief Executive.

Gibson also confirmed that the Queensland Theatre Board was excited to have engaged REA Consulting to assist with the Artistic Director recruitment. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks regarding the appointment of the successful candidate.

Chair of the Board Dean Gibson, renowned Indigenous filmmaker, says the new leadership structure will be pivotal in the organisation's ability to expand their impact on the arts right across the state.

“EEstablishing a Head of First Nations Theatre recognises our commitment to self-determination, truth telling and amplifying First Nations stories across Queensland. We have a bold vision to be a global leader in First Nations theatre. Isaac is an outstanding cultural leader, a brilliant theatre maker who will bring his vision and passion to the role.”

“We are also very excited that Criena Gehrke is moving into the newly created role of Chief Executive where she will continue to lead the Company’s vision, bringing our new structure in alignment with other Arts Statutory Bodies with responsibility for the artistic, strategic and operational delivery,” Gibson said.

Following the outcome of the current recruitment process for a new Artistic Director for the company, the Artistic Director will work alongside Drandic as the Head of First Nations Theatre role to strengthen the company’s First Nations community storytelling and cultural connections, as well as continuing to expand the pathways available for First Nations artists and creatives.

Drandic, in moving from his current position of Associate Artistic Director, First Nations, brings with a wealth of experience in the theatre industry, including 7 years in an artistic role with Queensland Theatre under his belt.

“This role is more than just my appointment. It’s a powerful move for us as a company, taking a big step forward for the way we position, elevate and champion First Nations storytelling right across the state,” Drandic said.

“First Nations storytelling and forging sustainable pathways for First Nations artists and creatives to thrive has been integral to our company in recent years, but we acknowledge there is a lot more we can continue to do with our creatives, and the broader community.”

Drandic will continue to be based in Cairns, working across Queensland and the nation to commission new work, develop First Nations creatives and engage with communities.

Drandic’s appointment follows recent highly regarded, First Nations work guided by his artistic direction including 37, the 2023 season’s At What Cost? and the upcoming world premiere of Dear Brother.

The new leadership appointments will work closely with the Queensland Theatre Board, and the company’s Associate Artistic Directors, Daniel Evans (Programming) and Fiona MacDonald (Education and Youth), to deliver the remainder of the 2024 season, which includes Dear Brother and Round The Twist The Musical.





