Queen Jean Productions Presents JOHN AND JEN

Brisbane's newest theatre company, Queen Jean Productions, is producing their inaugural show from 11th - 13th of March - John and Jen.

Hosted at Fortitude Valleys BackDock Arts, this coming-of-age story about the complicated dynamics of family ties and the adversities of growing up, is coming to Brisbane for the first time.

John and Jen's director Katie Swan explained this show was important due to its strong family themes which are easily accessible and relatable for Brisbane audiences.

"It's rare to find such a beautiful and compelling musical that highlights family dynamics in this way," Katie said.

"With a small cast of two performers sharing the stage throughout the entire show, the familial relationship between mother and son, and also brother and sister, are explored under a microscope.

"This story is so unique and its themes are universal," she said.

Co-Producer and actor Liam J. O'Byrne said Queen Jean Productions was inspired by his late Grandma Jean.

"Grandma Jean was an iconic woman who survived World Wars, tragedy and hardships, but lived her life with positivity, guts and guile.

"She was my biggest supporter and inspiration which is why I felt I needed to create this company in her name so that we could tell amazing stories through her legacy," Liam said.

Queen Jean Productions John and Jen staring Lara Boyle and Liam J. O'Byrne, is a strictly limited season performed at BackDock Arts in Fortitude Valley from 11th - 13th of March.

Tickets for John and Jen available at BackDock Arts - for updates on Queen Jean Productions, head to Instagram and Facebook.

Queen Jean Productions - A production company that conveys compelling and captivating stories through theatre.