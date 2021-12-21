QPAC Appoints Jono Perry as Executive Director – Curatorial

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) today announced the appointment of sought-after arts professional Jono Perry to the role of Executive Director - Curatorial.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said Jono Perry was infinitely qualified to take on the important role bringing more than 23 years' experience as a leader, producer and manager in large commercial and leading not-for-profit arts organisations.

"This announcement will be welcomed industry-wide as Jono has an enviable reputation nation-wide in the arts," Mr Kotzas said.

"Jono's broad career experience across executive, artistic and technical positions has enabled a remarkably wholistic knowledge of this complex and dynamic industry.

"His experience curating, producing and managing large-scale arts programs for festivals, arts companies and theatres is second to none and his technical expertise and commercial arts understanding positioned him as the perfect candidate to fill this role."

Perry has worked in the arts for more than 23 years, the past 14 years in senior management roles. His extensive resume covers off commercial theatre operations, major events, creative direction, project direction and management, technical direction and production.

His most recent key roles include General Manager of Theatre Royal Sydney overseeing the theatre's refurbishment and grand reopening; Chair of Create NSW Theatre and Musical Theatre Artform Board; Wharf Renewal Project Director for the $60 million upgrade of Sydney Theatre Company's home as well as being Director, Technical and Production for the company.

Perry has also held key roles with Brisbane Festival and Queensland Ballet plus spent eight years with Opera Australia. In 2014 he was the Creative Director of G20 Cultural Celebrations, and prior to that producer of multiple Sunsuper Riverfire and Santos GLNG City of Lights events.

Perry said: "QPAC is one of the leading performing arts institutions in the world and I am honoured to be joining such a talented and well-respected team. I've admired QPAC for many years and am thrilled to be playing a part in Queensland's cultural life once again.

"Spending my formative years both personally and professionally in Brisbane I have been extremely fortunate to witness countless amazing performances at QPAC. As QPAC expands, I can't wait to see Queensland audiences continue to be inspired and entertained.

"2022 and beyond will be all about working with the vast array of stakeholders in presenting the best performance programs our country has to offer."

John Kotzas said QPAC was thrilled to be welcoming Perry back to his hometown of Brisbane to take on this key role.

"We know QPAC will continue to flourish with Jono as part of our executive team and look forward to the positive impact we know he will make in the role within our organisation and across our industry."