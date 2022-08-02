QPAC Announces New Head Of First Nations Programming, Bradley Chatfield

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) announced Kamilaroi descendant Bradley Chatfield, an established arts worker, as its new Head of First Nations Programming.

The appointment signals QPAC's ongoing firm commitment to build on connections with Community, and to further embed First Nations stories, talent and voices in annual programming and throughout the organisation.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said Mr Chatfield's community connections and extensive industry experience, both as an artist and an arts leader, positioned him perfectly to take QPAC's First Nations programming, community engagement and industry relationships forward.

"For some time now, QPAC has been working towards furthering a deeper connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in both our business and programming and we're very pleased to be welcoming Bradley to help us build on the work already done," Mr Kotzas said.

"Bradley brings a wealth of experience, relationships and connections to this position that will play an integral role in elevating and acknowledging the importance of First Nations arts and voices across Queensland."

Mr Chatfield has a broad career of more than 30 years in the arts including many years as an acclaimed international contemporary dancer before moving into management and executive roles. He has worked with some of Australia's most respected dance companies including Sydney Dance Company, The Australian Ballet and Dancenorth as well as heading up the dance faculty at the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts (ACPA) in Brisbane.

He has held board appointments with Blakdance, Australasian Dance Collective and SUPERCELL Dance Festival. Mr Chatfield also has extensive experience working as a peer assessor, committee member and guest répétiteur for various organisations including the Australia Council for the Arts, Arts Queensland, Sydney Dance Company, and The Australian Ballet. He comes to QPAC from Transit Dance in Melbourne where he held the role of Contemporary Course Director and Head of Contemporary Development.

Mr Chatfield said he was drawn to the role because of the platform QPAC gives to First Nations' voices through the legacy of storytelling.

"In a state as large as Queensland, QPAC has a responsibility to promote and nurture First Nations artists and organisations with support from our community. Queensland has numerous First Nations cultural and contemporary arts practitioners and I believe QPAC is in a position to assist and support artists through its programming, community engagement opportunities and professional development," Mr Chatfield said.

"As we work towards reconciliation, our First Nations voices need to be louder and stronger than ever. Art is a powerful way to convey messages and to continue culture and heritage that has been handed down from generation to generation."

As Head of First Nations Programming, Mr Chatfield will lead the organisation's First Nations team in planning, curating and producing QPAC's First Nations program ensuring community engagement outcomes and contributing to a national conversation.

Mr Chatfield will commence with QPAC on 15 August 2022.