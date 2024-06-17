Patti Newton Joins Brisbane Season of GREASE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers of GREASE have announced that one of Australia’s most beloved performers, Patti Newton, will be reprising the role of Miss Lynch in the Brisbane season at QPAC in January.



Patti will be joining singing superstar Marcia Hines as Teen Angel in the hit musical, which is playing for a limited four weeks season in Brisbane with no extension possible.



Final seats for the production go on sale this Friday 21 June from 9:00am.



GREASE, Brisbane’s summer musical for 2025, recently delighted audiences at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre and will open in Perth from 30 June 2024 and Adelaide in September before the final Australian season in Brisbane in January.



GREASE features an all-new set, dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word.



Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.



Further casting announcements will be made in the coming months.

