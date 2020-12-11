New Seats Released For BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW

Bluey fans are going to be as excited as Bandit with a takeaway spring roll to hear that new seats will go on sale for the official world premiere opening season of Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) from today Friday 11 December 2020.

The much-anticipated production is set to bounce onto the Playhouse stage from 22 December 2020 to 10 January 2021 in a strictly limited season.

A brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show features an original story by Brisbane's own Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Brisbane-based Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Presented by QPAC's Out of the Box in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co. Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show stars the Queensland Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show. Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as never seen before, brought to you 'for real life'!

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said it was wonderful that more families could enjoy Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show these school holidays.

The Queensland Government's recent easing of restrictions increased the seating capacity for our theatres up to 100 per cent, which is of course welcome news for everyone in the live performing arts industry, and especially for artists and audiences, said Mr Kotzas.

"This enables us to offer more seats for the great family shows we have on offer at the Centre this December, many which were sold out, including the official premiere opening season of Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show."

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 480 million plays across series 1 and 2*. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China.

The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' in 2019 and an International Emmy Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

QPAC continues to operate under a COVID Safe Plan for all performances and events at the Centre. For full details about connecting safely at QPAC go to qpac.com.au or access the COVID Safe Plan here

A perfect Christmas gift for the whole family, don't miss out as new tickets to Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show at QPAC go on sale on Friday 11 December via qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.