Metro Arts Recognized by Tim Minchin; Announces New Chair and Deputy Chair

' Metro Arts independent spirit and contribution to the arts sector has been recognised by writer, actor and musician Tim Minchin, who chose the organisation as his Queensland beneficiary to receive a donation from tickets sales of his current 2021 BACK tour.

With the tour rescheduled multiple times over the last 12 months, current proceeds generated from Minchin's VIP seats to date have resulted in an excess of $160,000 being donated to various arts organisations nationally, with the final shows still pending.

Speaking of the initiative and selection of Metro Arts to receive funds, Minchin noted his choice was sparked by ongoing cuts to the arts sector, stacked with a particularly tough year.

"I feel strongly that independent theatre is vital to the cultural health of our country. Not only because these groups produce fantastic work in their own right, but because independent theatre is the breeding ground of future mainstream artists," Minchin said.

"The cultural and economic impact of a big commercial show like Matilda the Musical (to choose just one close-to-home example) would not exist without the independent theatres that let Dennis Kelly and I get our hands dirty in the early days."

Celebrating the news at Minchin's Brisbane show on Tuesday night, Metro Arts' CEO + Creative Director Jo Thomas noted the news is a significant reflection of the work of Metro Arts and the organisation's future vision.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Tim, and thank him and his team for recognising the importance of work we do and the invaluable contribution of art and artists to our community. The support is more crucial than ever in these times," Thomas said.

"Metro Arts is at the forefront of the development of independent artists and new contemporary work in Queensland. In our new home in West End, we are showcasing the freshest talent, the bravest artists, the reboot of creativity and the ongoing grit and determination of community."

Joining Ms Thomas at the Minchin concert were Metro Arts' General Manager, Genevieve Trace and newly appointed Chair and Deputy Chair, Dr Fiona Hawthorne and Brian Wyborn.

"Despite 2021 continuing to be a very tough and unpredictable time, we're excited for the future. We are thrilled to welcome Fiona as Chair of the Board and Brian as Deputy Chair of the Board. Their diverse lived and professional experiences are truly valued in the leadership of this incredibly passionate organisation."

"We would also like to thank our previous Chair of the Board, Michael Cottier for his service over the past nine years. It has been a substantial time of change, and growth for Metro Arts that he has contributed to greatly."

ABOUT METRO ARTS

Metro Arts is developing the future of Australian contemporary arts practice, now. Championing all contemporary art forms, the two core activities of the organisation are developing and co-presenting contemporary arts. Everyday within Metro Arts' theatre, galleries and studio spaces, there are artists taking risks, creating, developing, experimenting, and presenting ambitious contemporary art. In 2020, Metro Arts launched into a brave new chapter, relocating and opening new purpose-built premises to support artists now and well into the future.

DR Fiona Hawthorne, CHAIR

Fiona started her career as a registered nurse in Brisbane. She has taught bioethics, clinical communication and preparation for professional practice in schools of nursing and medicine at various universities for a number of years, as well as working as a perinatal counsellor. Fiona completed a PhD in 2006 examining the construction of risk and sources of influence when contemplating pre-natal screening. From her PhD work, Fiona was fortunate enough to be awarded the Bob and June Prickett Churchill Fellowship to undertake an extensive study tour of the UK and USA. Currently, Fiona is the General Manager of Hummingbird House, Queensland's only children's hospice.

BRIAN WYBORN, DEPUTY CHAIR

A proud Torres Strait Islander, Brian is a Non-Executive Director of Barayamal; a national not-for-profit focused on growing Indigenous business ownership and a Senior Wealth Adviser, Non-Executive Director and a current serving Army Reservist. He brings valuable and diverse experience from the public sector, private sector and military. As a Senior Wealth Adviser with JBWere, Brian is responsible for the provision of strategic financial and investment advice to not-for-profit and charitable organisations. Brian also serves in the Australian Army Reserves. After 12 years as an Infantry soldier, with both domestic and international operational experience, Brian has recently been appointed to undertake the Army Reserve Officer Commissioning Course.