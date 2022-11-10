MARY POPPINS Extends For Final Time in Brisbane

Brisbane has welcomed Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production of MARY POPPINS. Final tickets have just been released for the strictly limited season now playing at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC, which must close on January 15, 2023 with no possible extensions. Tickets are now available via marypoppinsmusical.com.au/tickets.



The season is a theatrical homecoming for Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert, who both hail from Brisbane and first performed together as children in The Sound of Music on the QPAC stage.



Scenestr's five-star review confirmed that Jones "is nothing short of extraordinary as the production's titular character" and Chambers' on-stage presence is "always a guarantee of total and utter joy", while crediting the ensemble for a performance that is "full of heart, love, and commitment from everyone on stage".



Beloved Australian entertainment icon Patti Newton has joined the cast for the Brisbane season as Bird Woman. Newton's performance has been marked as one of the most poignant and emotional moments of the show, with The Otaku's Study calling her "downright incredible as the character" noting her "impassioned performance well and truly earned her one of the largest applauses of opening night."



In Brisbane, the practically perfect all-Australian cast is completed by Tom Wren as George Banks, Lucy Maunder as Winifred Banks, Hannah Waterman as Mrs Brill, Gareth Isaac as Robertson Ay, Robert Grubb as Chairman and Admiral Boom, Chelsea Plumley as Miss Andrew, Cherine Peck as Mrs Corry, Lisa Sontag as Miss Lark, Kade Hughes as Neleus, Stephen Anderson as Park Keeper, and Andrew Broadbent as Policeman. The company is completed by Hayden Baum, Cara Bessey, Katrina Bickerton, Molly Bugeja, Emily Casey, Ed Deganos, Joshua Gordon, Kimberley Hodgson, Gareth Jacobs, Hollie James, Sebastian Johnston, Genevieve Kingsford, Zoe Komazec, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Noah Missell, Ellie Nunan, Max Patterson, Jamie Reisin, Taylor Scanlan, Jacob Steen, Patrick Whitbread, and Paul Whiteley, with eight performers to share the roles of Jane and Michael Banks.



The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the classic songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Feed the Birds, and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. New songs and additional music are by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Book is by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher.



This production of MARY POPPINS has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has a new sound design by Paul Gatehouse and new lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.



MARY POPPINS is produced in Australia by Cameron Mackintosh, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, and Michael Cassel Group.

