MAHO MAGIC BAR, DARKFIELD SEANCE and FLIGHT Will Open in Brisbane

An immersive experience precinct will arrive in South Bank this spring, offering Queenslanders a new destination for multi-sensory thrills.

The hit Japanese immersive magic show, MAHO MAGIC BAR will take up residence alongside DARKFIELD’s highly acclaimed, spine-tingling sensations SÉANCE and FLIGHT, with all three productions playing at South Bank’s Maritime Museum from 3 October, 2024, for a strictly limited season.

The iconic Japanese magic bar MAHO MAGIC BAR first delighted and stunned Brisbane audiences in 2022, playing to packed houses with rave reviews. After touring the country, MAHO MAGIC BAR, created and produced by BROAD ENCOUNTERS, now speeds back to Brissie to astound afresh. With fresh tricksters, fresh tricks and even fresher cocktails, MAHO MAGIC BAR jets audiences straight to a neon-lit ‘Tokyo’ night, with all the mischief, mayhem, cocktails and laughter you could wish for.

Crossing beyond the neon-lit exterior, to enter MAHO MAGIC BAR is to find yourself in an intimate, gorgeously bespoke space in which your every sense will be stimulated. Take a seat, select a drink and be ready to disbelieve your eyes as the very best of Japan’s superstar sleight-of-hand specialists perform exclusive magic shows at your table. Audiences will see these masters at work at point blank range, putting a wild contemporary spin on magic traditions which date back to Japan’s Edo period.

DARKFIELD will make its long-awaited return to Brisbane with fan-favourite shipping container experiences SÉANCE and FLIGHT, following record-breaking seasons around the country, welcoming over 300,000 Australians. Produced by Realscape Productions, DARKFIELD invites audiences to step inside blacked-out shipping containers where strange and mysterious worlds unfold. The multi-sensory 360-degree audio experiences challenge the senses, exploring the depths of human psychology and perception.

SÉANCE

Step inside, take a seat but don't get comfortable. SÉANCE is an intense sonic performance that explores the psychology of a group of people who have been bombarded with suggestible material. In complete darkness, your senses become vulnerable to persuasion. We only ask that you proceed with an open mind...

FLIGHT

FLIGHT takes audience members through two worlds, two realities and two outcomes to their journey. The many worlds interpretation of Quantum Mechanics proposes all possible outcomes that could occur, are occurring in countless worlds of varying similarity. Find comfort in knowing that however ill advised your choices have been - there is a version of you who made better ones and is suffering less regret and embarrassment.

Perched on the picture-perfect banks of the Brisbane River, audiences will be able to relax while enjoying the sunset ahead of a show with a full bar and light food available.

Broad Encounters Creative Director, Kirsten Siddle said, “Maho Magic Bar’s dazzling lights and laughter-filled show was the highlight of Brisbane Festival in 2022 and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing it back, alongside the immersive brilliance of DARKFIELD’s SÉANCE and FLIGHT. With a fresh line-up of sleight-of-hand prodigies found in the tumultuous back streets of Japan’s famed night-life districts, you couldn’t ask for a better night out in ‘Tokyo’ at Maho Magic Bar!”

“DARKFIELD fans in Brisbane have been waiting patiently for our return for a long time now, so we’re thrilled to bring them back to the sunshine state alongside Maho Magic Bar, at a site dedicated to thrillseekers,” added Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

“The productions are ideal for anyone who loves the thrill of multisensory entertainment, and immersing themselves in the unknown.”





