IS THAT YOU, RUTHIE? Comes to QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre in association with Oombarra Productions will present the return season of the play Is That You, Ruthie?, adapted for the stage by Leah Purcell, in the Cremorne Theatre from 6 to 15 March 2025.

Following its acclaimed world premiere at QPAC in 2023, the powerful play based on Dr Ruth Hegarty’s books - the award winning Is That You, Ruthie? and Buthalangi: A Maranoa Woman - returns to share a personal and profound chapter of Australia’s truth-telling history.

Written and directed by Purcell – renowned First Nations stage and film actress, novelist, playwright and director – Is That You, Ruthie? is a story of resilience, courage and the enduring human spirit.

Is That You, Ruthie? is a poignant exploration of a mother and daughter’s enduring connection; a deeply moving play that delves into the complex aftermath of a government removal policy that separated a mother (Ruby) and daughter (Ruthie) from 1930 to 1957, leaving scars that could never fully heal.

Under government policy, four-year-old Ruthie continues living in the dormitory at Queensland’s oppressive Cherbourg Aboriginal Mission, where she had been since she was six months old, until her late teens, when she was sent to work as a domestic servant on properties across Queensland.

At age 69, Aunty Ruth was ready to tell her story, not for herself but for all her children and her dormitory sisters, through her books.

Ms Purcell said the imperative of truth-telling has never been more apparent than at this time in our Nation and that Ruthie’s story – of separation from her mother – is not unique. What she endured, affected many young First Nations girls and boys across Australia.

“Is That You, Ruthie? immerses audiences in the personal journeys of two extraordinary women who endured the harsh policies of ‘The Act’. While their plight is not unique, it is an integral part of our country’s untold recent history,” Ms Purcell said.

“As a writer and director, I was honoured and deeply humbled that Aunty Ruth, at age 94, entrusted me with her story. Two years on she is still inspiring us to stand in our truth as we continue to breathe life into her story on the stage.”

Melodie Reynolds-Diarra (We Will Show the Country (Ilbijerri Theatre Company/Sydney Opera House), The Dirty Mile, Chopped Liver (Ilbijerri Theatre Company) Black Sheep, Glorious Basstards (Ilbijerri Theatre Company/Melbourne International Comedy Festival) and Headhunter (Ilbijerri Theatre Company/Polyglot) will reprise her critically acclaimed role as Ruthie.

Shakira Clanton (Long Forgotten Dream (STC dir. Neil Armfield), Barbara and the Camp Dogs (QTC/Belvoir), I’m With Her (Darlinghurst Theatre Company), York (BLACK SWAN Theatre Company) and The Weekend (Moogahlin Performing Arts/Carriageworks) will play the role of Ruby.

“I am delighted, together with QPAC and Oombarra Productions to bring Aunty Ruth’s compelling story back to its state of origin to further highlight vital facts from our history.

“I am also thrilled the formidable Melodie is returning to bring Ruth to life through her immense talent and to have the incredible Shakira take on the role of Ruby,” Ms Purcell added.

