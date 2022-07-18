Ensemble Q Announces New Home At Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced a new partnership with Brisbane-based nationally acclaimed chamber music group, Ensemble Q.



The ensemble is set to debut on its new home stage at QPAC with two equally exquisite concerts Septet and Mills, Mozart and Mahler this September and October, respectively.



Ensemble Q has earned an enviable reputation for brilliant programming and the highest performance standard - appearing at festivals including the Australian Festival of Chamber Music and the Queensland Music Festival, as well as touring nationally for Musica Viva and regularly featuring on ABC Classic FM.



Led by Co-Artistic Directors clarinettist Paul Dean and cellist Trish Dean, the ensemble boasts some of the finest musicians in Australia among its core artists including Concertmaster and Principal seats in Queensland Symphony Orchestra, soloists and chamber musicians on the national touring network, as well as leading faculty at Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University (QCGU).



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM said the move to QPAC would allow the ensemble to increase the capacity of its performances and reach new audiences.



"Queensland is home to an incredible array of performing arts talent - and QPAC has a proud history of nurturing and supporting outstanding local artists and groups through our residency program," Mr Kotzas said.



"In Ensemble Q, we have another opportunity to highlight a world-class chamber music ensemble, comprising a string quartet, double bass, wind quintet, piano and percussion, all based right here in Brisbane.



"It is with pleasure that we welcome them as our newest company-in-residence, as they present some of the most-loved chamber music repertoire combined with new discoveries and premieres."



Ensemble Q Co-Artistic Directors Paul Dean and Trish Dean said the Company was excited to be taking its next steps by bringing performances to QPAC on an ongoing basis.



"Working with Trish and the other members of Ensemble Q is the culmination of my life in chamber music. I am proud that over the past five years Ensemble Q has become one of Australia's most important ensembles and I look forward to continuing this wonderful journey on QPAC's magnificent Concert Hall stage," Mr Dean said.



"I am excited to be working with the wonderful QPAC team and am looking forward to inviting our audience to our new home stage in September, and welcoming new friends to our concerts," Ms Dean said.



Ensemble Q will perform its first QPAC program Septet, on 11 September 2022. The performance will feature the much-loved Beethoven Septet matched with acclaimed composer and Co-Artistic Director Paul Dean's own brand-new Septet for the same instrumentation.



On 16 October 2022, Ensemble Q will take to the Concert Hall stage again with Mills, Mozart and Mahler. The performance will include Australian composer Richard Mills' Little Diary of Transformations, a short work for clarinet and string quartet followed by Ensemble Q's founding pianist and acclaimed soloist Daniel de Borah with his exquisite interpretation of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17, K. 453. Coming together in a powerful combination of the complete ensemble, they will close out the program with Klaus Simon's incredible arrangement of Mahler's Symphony No. 4.



Don't miss this new chamber music ensemble at QPAC in two spectacular concert programs this September and October. Tickets are on sale now at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.