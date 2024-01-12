Deborah Conway AM Returns to QPAC With SONGS FROM THE BOOK OF LIFE

Australian music icon, Deborah Conway AM returns to Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) this April, in Songs from the Book of Life, a unique theatrical experience together with her partner and collaborator, Willy Zygier, based on her recently released memoir Book of Life.



Songs from the Book of Life sees Conway and Zygier explore their four-decade-long musical careers, charting a course through the pair’s own stories of youth, rebellion, falling in love, ageing, money, and music – revealing behind the scenes details about one of the most powerful women to rock the Australian music industry.



As part of a national tour, including sold-out Sydney Festival performances, Songs from the Book of Life comes to QPAC’s Cremorne Theatre for two nights only on 12 and 13 April 2024.



Songs from the Book of Life has been hailed as a tour-de-force, told with unflinching honesty, and humour and an expression of the irrepressible desire to ‘let it all hang out”.



Featuring original music and theatrical storytelling, this masterwork is directed by Michael Kantor and choreographed by Stephanie Lake, with set design by Chloe Greaves, video design by Nick Roux, lighting design by Stephen Hawker and sound engineering by Siiri Metsar.



Conway explained that Songs from the Book of Life is a distillation of her memoir, rendered as a theatrical, musical piece of storytelling, utilising movement, lighting and sets to convey a life story.



“We have constructed what we hope is an entertaining, revealing evening of theatre for our audiences. The many who have seen it already have responded with laughter, tears and standing ovations,” she said.



“We love performing to audiences in the Sunshine State and cannot wait to bring this show for the first time to the Cremorne Theatre later this year.



“QPAC has been a significant supporter across my career, and we are delighted to be back inside its hallowed spaces.”



QPAC Chief Executive, John Kotzas said it was always a pleasure to welcome back the formidable Conway and Zygier.



"We’ve presented these popular and talented artists many times over the years, with their last performance at QPAC in 2019.



"We know that Queensland audiences will be thrilled at the opportunity to delve into this powerhouse music duo’s life and career in this acclaimed show,” said Mr Kotzas.



Conway and Zygier’s concerts at QPAC include the sold-out 25th Anniversary tour of String of Pearls in 2016, coinciding with the release of their album Everybody’s Begging and the EPIC tour in 2019 celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bitch Epic and launch of the pair’s tenth album, The Words of Men.



Conway has also featured in many festival events and touring shows at QPAC including WOW (Women of the World) Australia, Queensland Musical Festival, Broad and the 2021 Apia Good Times Tour.



Don’t miss tickets to this intimate and captivating show featuring two Australian music legends for two nights only on 12 and 13 April. Tickets at Click Here or phone 136 246.