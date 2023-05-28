Curtain World to Present Of ZAGAZIG in June

Curtain World has launched tickets for the premiere of their newest season of work ZAGAZIG at VENTspace, South Brisbane.

Presented by Curtain World, the up-and-coming Brisbane production house, Zagazig is a unique offering to the Brisbane theatre scene. Uniting a team of emerging and professional artists, this ambitious piece of theatre presents the often-inaccessible opportunity for young and emerging artists to work at a professional and large scale.

"It's incredible to see such a huge cast and crew in an independent production and it's exciting for young artists and emerging artists to be able to create something at such a large scale. It's something that young artists don't really get to do very often and to do in such a supportive space I think is truly valuable." - Victoria Barlow, Co-Producer, ZAGAZIG

The project is paying 28 local artists and is supported by a further 6 who are donating their time. It has engaged set, sound, costume and lighting designers, photographers, videographers, producers, and 11 performers, a scale of engagement rarely seen in the indie theatre scene.

Zagazig represents a unification of professional and emerging artists and stands out from the works of larger production houses and theatres in Brisbane, that can often be inaccessible for young and emerging artists.

"Zagazig is so full of love and life. It just hits all the right notes. Finding spaces that are welcoming for new emerging people can be a little challenging but when you find them... Ooooft!" - Harry Doherty, Chorus Actor, ZAGAZIG

Even the choice of venue, VENTspace, stands as a statement of rebellion to traditional theatre and exclusion. VENTspace is a a coworking space, and event venue with aims to encourage and facilitate creativity in Meanjin // Brisbane whilst providing a safe place for people to create, collaborate and celebrate.

Behind the large team of cast, crew, and designers stands Esther Dougherty, Meanjin writer, theatre maker, director, and producer. Dougherty specialises in a distinct brand of absurdist plays, with playful comedy, highly visual costume, design, and movement established as pillars of their past work.

"It is such a privilege to be working with this group of artists. This play felt so impossible to make, and every day we step farther into worlds of possibility. It is profoundly moving." - Esther Dougherty, Writer, Producer, Director, ZAGAZIG

Zagazig audiences can expect to be transported to an absurdist wonderland through unique design across all areas of the production including outfits more resembling haute couture than costume, from designer Asia Beck Jijnasu and colourful, moving set pieces by set designers Clo Love and Seren Wagstaff.

Featuring movement with nods to contemporary Butoh dance theatre facilitated by Yuki Taniguchi supported by a live score performed by sound designer James Eyre Walker and a mix of DJs, singers, and musicians.

Zagazig is a gory and dreamlike chase through a night-time Brisbane. An excavation of magical thinking. Action packed and music filled, this work brings together over 30 independent, emerging, and professional artists in a whirlwind spectacular. A chance for theatre lovers and locals to discover the power of independent artmaking happening right outside their door.

Zagazig premieres at VENTspace, South Brisbane, June 21 - 24th.

Wednesday ï»¿June 21 - PREVIEW: 6 - 8.30pm

ï»¿Thursday June 22 - OPENING NIGHT: 6.30 - 9pm

ï»¿Friday June 23: 6.30 - 9pm

ï»¿Saturday June 24 - MATINEE: 1.00 - 3.30pm and CLOSING NIGHT 6.30 - 9pmï»¿ï»¿

Tickets on sale now:Â BOOK NOW