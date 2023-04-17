Casey Donovan Will Headline SONGS OF HOPE 2023 at QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced the stunning artist line-up for its annual Songs of Hope concert set to light up the Concert Hall for one night only on 6 June 2023.



Casey Donovan, one of Australia's most versatile and beloved entertainers, will headline the concert, joined by a host of special guest performers, in a joyous evening inspired by music and cultures from around the world.



Casey is a proud Gumbaynggirr and Dungatti woman, a multi-award winning artist in the areas of music, stage, screen, presenting and writing, and most recently starred in musical theatre productions Chicago and 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL.



In Songs of Hope, Casey performs alongside some of Australia's most respected artists and ensembles including Matt Hsu's Obscure Orchestra, electronic duo Zemzemeh, hip hop visionary Ozi Jarel, singer-songwriter Menaka Thomas, accompanied by Meg Burstow and Tsoof Baras, Multicultural Australia and QPAC's MOSIAC Choir and the QPAC Chamber Choir.



QPAC has presented Songs of Hope (formerly Songs of Hope and Healing) annually since 2015 (apart from a two-year hiatus due to COVID) to raise awareness and funds for HEAL (Healing through Expressive Arts and Learning), a charity providing expressive arts therapies to young people from refugee backgrounds in Queensland.



Hosted by Queensland Poetry Slam champion and comedian Anisa Nanduala, audiences are invited to enjoy an evening of world music and connection, while supporting a great cause that's close to home.



Tickets to Songs of Hope are on sale now and for the first-time patrons also have the opportunity to give the gift of live performance to a member of the Queensland refugee community who may otherwise not be able to attend. The Pay it Forward ticket * initiative helps make the arts accessible to all and connects Queensland's diverse cultural communities with the performing arts.



Through donations, including funds raised from QPAC's concerts, HEAL has been able to support 3000 children of refugee backgrounds since 2004.



Don't miss this heartwarming concert featuring some of Australia's best performers offering the opportunity to make a positive difference to the lives of young people of refugee backgrounds.



Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or phone 136 246.