Brisbane Writers Festival Announces ROOM TO DREAM

Brisbane Writers Festival has announced Room to Dream, a celebration of arts, led by literature.

Over 7 days, the festival will present 14 artists who are well versed in the realms of creation to present readings, poetry, art and dance that encapsulates awe, wonder, connection, community and reverence for the natural world.

Check out the full lineup below!

Alison Whittaker and Katina Olsen - Mon 31 August

Sydney-based Gomeroi poet Alison Whittaker, a 2019 Queensland Literary Award winner for her poetry collection, Blakwork, will conjure a fusion of feelings with Katina Olsen, a Wakka Wakka and Kombumerri dancer and choreographer.

Vivian Pham and Camelia Pham - Tue 1 September

Vietnamese-Australian author Vivian Pham is described as "one of the indispensable voices of her generation". Tune in to see her original voice juxtaposed with vibrant and surreal artworks by Vietnamese illustrator Camelia Pham.

James Bradley and Shastra Deo - Wed 2 September

Award-winning Australian novelist James Bradley, described as a "writer of ideas", will have a cerebral challenge with lauded Brisbane-based writer and video game enthusiast Shastra Deo, whose poetry tome, The Agonist, explores the big questions.

Chris Flynn and Eirian Chapman - Thu 3 September

Award-winning author of acclaimed new novel Mammoth, Chris Flynn, who lives on Phillip Island in Victoria, will pit his wits against his real-life partner, illustrator Eirian Chapman, and her captivating and boldly graphic designs.

Laura Elvery and Evelyn Araluen - Fri 4 September

Brisbane writer Laura Elvery has achieved acclaim for her debut collection of meticulously crafted short stories, Trick of the Light. Bundjalung poet Evelyn Araluen is another master of her craft with her atmospheric prose.

Jess Scully and Mary Hoang - Sat 5 September

Deputy Lord Mayor of Sydney, curator and writer Jess Scully published her first book, Glimpses of Utopia, in August 2020. Her worthy collaborator is artist and psychologist Mary Hoang, whose moving artworks incorporate sound, psychology and installation.

Marlee Silva and Rachael Sarra - Sun 6 September

Gamilaroi / Dunghutti writer Marlee Silva and Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra are author and illustrator, respectively, of My Tidda, My Sister: Stories of Strength and Resilience from Australia's First Women, which shares the experiences of Indigenous women and girls.

