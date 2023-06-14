ARE WE THERE YET? Comes to QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) is hosting CDP Theatre Producers’ nostalgic and exuberant Are We There Yet? for the first time ever from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July 2023 in the Playhouse.



Are We There Yet? is the story of eight-year-old Grace and her family as they embark on an adventurous and funny expedition across the country, visiting iconic Australian landmarks along the way including the Great Australian Bight, Uluru, Surfers Paradise, and the Sydney Opera House. This beloved story will be brought to life with songs, laughs, and quokkas in a show that the entire family will enjoy.



And in another first for QPAC, thanks to a partnership with Multicultural Australia, select performances of the production will feature an Arabic translation available to audience members via QPAC’s in-theatre Assistive Listening System (ALS) with headphones provided for free.



Based on a true story, Are We There Yet? is a retelling of a road trip that author Alison Lester AM went on with her family and is the second of her classic picture books to be adapted for the stage. This new adaptation from multi award-winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is a celebration of family, love, and the diversity and beauty of Australia.



CDP Theatre Producers’ Suzie Franke said the nostalgic and familiar quality of this show makes it perfect for all ages.



“Many of us will remember long family road trips. Hours in the backseat with our siblings asking our parents, ‘are we there yet?’ This beautiful production will take you on a journey around this amazing country that will linger in your imagination long after the adventure is over,” she said.



“We can’t wait to share all the fun, excitement, and amazing sights with QPAC audiences.”



Author and illustrator Alison Lester AM is equally as excited to see her work leap off the pages and onto QPAC’s Playhouse stage.



“I’m very excited that CDP’s adaption of my book Are We There Yet? is going to be playing at QPAC very soon. It will be a great honour to see it performed at such a prestigious venue,” she said.



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM said the Centre was very proud of the translation initiative which comes off the back of a recently signed multi-year partnership with Multicultural Australia connecting the multicultural community in Queensland to opportunities in the arts.



“At QPAC we always aim to offer unique programming and accessibility options that reflect the communities we serve,” he said.



“By working with Multicultural Australia on these kinds of initiatives, we can create new pathways to learning and understanding. Alison Lester’s work is a perfect vehicle for this activity and we’re especially pleased that it’s a work for children that we’re translating.



“We are committed to nurturing a life-long love of the arts, and initiatives like this make that a possibility for different communities.”



Arabic was selected on this occasion as it represents one of the language groups most likely to engage or be reached by Multicultural Australia services at this time. This infrastructure is free of charge and equipment can be collected from QPAC cloakrooms.



Multicultural Australia Chief Executive Officer Christine Castley is delighted that the organisation is assisting in this activity.



“Multicultural Australia is excited to partner with QPAC to create more connection to the arts with translated performances of this classic Australian children’s book.



“Stories are a powerful way to share experiences and learn about each other across different cultures and languages. The translated performances will introduce new audiences to a story that takes us on a journey around Australia – promoting cultural exchange and understanding.”



Translated performances will be held on Thursday 29 June at 12.30pm and Saturday 1 July at 3.30pm.



Lester’s Are We There Yet? was also chosen as the first Australian book in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Reading Library – a community-based initiative that provides children with free books each month from birth to age five.



Are We There Yet? will drive into the QPAC’s Playhouse from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July 2023. Tickets are on sale now via Click Here or 136 246.