AMELIA ANONYMOUS Comes to Anywhere Festival 2019
What would you do if you lived in the dark?
Making its world premiere at Anywhere Festival 2019, Amelia Anonymous is a new play written by Virag Dombay, which explores the human condition through the mind of someone who only wants to be understood. Set in complete darkness, the work offers a unique, and often uncomfortable, perspective on the human mind, with the love between a brother and sister at its core.
Amelia feels like she lives in the dark, all alone with her thoughts. Sometimes she feels happy, sad, angry and scared. Sometimes she feels nothing at all or everything at once but most of the time, she feels anonymous.
"As a theatre-maker, in all of my works I strive to explore a different perspective and analysis on the human psyche and what it means to be human. I imagine that many patrons will have varying interpretations, (and possibly even categorisations) of Amelia. But, the thing that truly matters isn't the 'what' you think Amelia might have, it's 'who' she is; a girl who's often lost inside her own head, not at all different to you and me." - Virag Dombay, playwright and actor of Amelia
Show Times:
8pm & 9pm Fri 10 & Sat 11 May | Cüpo, 17 McLachlan Street, Fortitude Valley
PG | 30min | $10
Tickets: anywhere.is/ameliaanonymous
CAST:
Virag Dombay as Amelia
Jack Sinclair as Elliott
Samuel McGown as Lachlan
Lizzie Ann as Mum
Dallas Fogarty as Dad
Cheney Hossack as Thought One
Matthew Latter as Thought Two
Zoe Cato-Jenkins as Thought Three
Aidan O'Donnell as Thought Four
Zoe Jeffrey as Thought Five
Damien McIntosh as Thought Six
Maggie Louw as Thought Seven
CREATIVES:
Directed by Marianne Chan
Written by Virag Dombay
Lighting Design by Adam Charlton
Sound Design by Keely Hall
Poster Design by Laura Cadart
Dramaturgy by Zac Lawrence