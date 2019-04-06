AMELIA ANONYMOUS Comes to Anywhere Festival 2019

What would you do if you lived in the dark?

Making its world premiere at Anywhere Festival 2019, Amelia Anonymous is a new play written by Virag Dombay, which explores the human condition through the mind of someone who only wants to be understood. Set in complete darkness, the work offers a unique, and often uncomfortable, perspective on the human mind, with the love between a brother and sister at its core.

Amelia feels like she lives in the dark, all alone with her thoughts. Sometimes she feels happy, sad, angry and scared. Sometimes she feels nothing at all or everything at once but most of the time, she feels anonymous.

"As a theatre-maker, in all of my works I strive to explore a different perspective and analysis on the human psyche and what it means to be human. I imagine that many patrons will have varying interpretations, (and possibly even categorisations) of Amelia. But, the thing that truly matters isn't the 'what' you think Amelia might have, it's 'who' she is; a girl who's often lost inside her own head, not at all different to you and me." - Virag Dombay, playwright and actor of Amelia

Show Times:

8pm & 9pm Fri 10 & Sat 11 May | Cüpo, 17 McLachlan Street, Fortitude Valley

PG | 30min | $10

Tickets: anywhere.is/ameliaanonymous

CAST:

Virag Dombay as Amelia

Jack Sinclair as Elliott

Samuel McGown as Lachlan

Lizzie Ann as Mum

Dallas Fogarty as Dad

Cheney Hossack as Thought One

Matthew Latter as Thought Two

Zoe Cato-Jenkins as Thought Three

Aidan O'Donnell as Thought Four

Zoe Jeffrey as Thought Five

Damien McIntosh as Thought Six

Maggie Louw as Thought Seven

CREATIVES:

Directed by Marianne Chan

Written by Virag Dombay

Lighting Design by Adam Charlton

Sound Design by Keely Hall

Poster Design by Laura Cadart

Dramaturgy by Zac Lawrence





