A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to QPAC

This December, the much-loved stage spectacle, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Shake & Stir Theatre Co, will return once again to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Playhouse from 12 to 24 December 2024.

Starring a cohort of some of Queensland’s most loved performers including Eugene Gilfedder as Scrooge with Bryan Probets, Nelle Lee, Nick Skubij, Tabea Sitte, Lucas Stibbard, Ross Balbuziente and Mia Milnes, A Christmas Carol is a magical and grand production brimful of magic, humour, love, and lashings of festive joy – perfect for the whole family.

It’s Christmas Eve and Ebenezer Scrooge is counting down the seconds until the silliness of the season passes. Deeply entrenched in his own misery, Scrooge receives a visit from four ghosts who whisk him away on a journey through Christmases past, present and future. While revisiting fragments of his life, Scrooge is faced with a number of decisions – the consequences of which will affect his future in profound and unimaginable ways. Redemption is his for the taking – but is miserable old Scrooge capable of change or is it too late?

Shake & Stir Theatre Co’s Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente is thrilled to be bringing the classic production back to Brisbane audiences this year.

“This is the seventh consecutive season of A Christmas Carol and our sixth at QPAC. We are delighted to return to the beautiful Playhouse, where the production was originally created,” Mr Balbuziente said.

“Since its premiere in 2018, this heart-warming story has captivated the hearts of over 100,000 people. It has become an annual family tradition for so many people in Brisbane – and has raised over $150,000 for various charities. The show is an important reminder of what it is to be human.

“In 2024, its sentiment remains as profound as ever, reassuring us all with the transformative effects of love, forgiveness, connection and generosity - all the good things that make the holiday season wonderfully magical.”

Complete with live music, lavish video design, lush costumes, yule-tide carolling, and of course, snow, A Christmas Carol, co-presented by QPAC, is quite simply “the most uplifting theatrical experience you’ll have this year.” - The Courier-Mail.

Minister for Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek commended QPAC’s long-term relationship with Queensland’s Shake & Stir and the welcome return of the much-loved Dickens classic to the Playhouse.

“Shake & Stir is an example of Queensland’s many accomplished small to medium arts organisations that offer diverse experiences for audiences across the state, while providing vital jobs and skills development for our talented artists and arts workers.

“The Queensland Government acknowledges QPAC and Shake & Stir’s important role in delivering exceptional stage productions such as A Christmas Carol. Collaborations like this showcase our vibrant arts and cultural sector, reinforcing Queensland’s reputation as a cultural tourism destination and a state rich in creativity.”

Experience the magic, share in the tradition, and prepare to celebrate the festive season in a truly special way.

