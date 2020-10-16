BWW Review: VINCENT RIVER at The Curators Theatre Company

Last night I was invited to see The Curator Theatre Company's production of Vincent River, a one-act play play by Phillip Ridley told by two characters who are in different stages of grief over the death of someone dear to them.

The site of the performance was exquisite; a church whose lawn was dressed in fairy lights and whose interior had been rigged with an array of multi-coloured lights and fluorescent graffiti filled back drops, which became a cocoon around the actors on stage. I personally loved the contrast of the colourful backdrop with the greyness and sorrow in the narrative. It created a very powerful image about human nature and our tendency for colour, warmth and love that feels beyond reach when we are at our lowest.

The text was exquisite and I loved how it through the audience right into the action and didn't let us go, even when the actors had left the stage. I try not to write synopsis's in my reviews, as then Wikipedia would be out of business, but if you haven't heard of this play until this review, then please do yourself a favour and get your hands on a copy of it. The prose is so delightful and the characters have such wonderful intricacies and depths about them that you can't help but place yourself in their shoes as you've already been in their shoes. And maybe you still are.

A personal favourite of mine was director Michael Beh's decision to have the performance taking place in a the round of sorts, with audience members seated on both sides of the stage. It created a deeper layer of intimacy between the audience which resulted in us feeling like we were a player in their story, rather than just a listener. Whilst at times it felt like Amanda McErlean (Anita) was over-acting her part, Patrick Shearer (Davey) had me in enchanted from the second his narrative started. Shearer brought such a vulnerability to his character; you could hear his inner turmoil through his voice and see his pain through his eyes. A fantastic storyteller, indeed.

If you're free next week and would like to delight yourself with a night out supporting your local independent theatre and artists, go and see this modern Greek Tragedy. It will make you think, feel and reflect; which in my opinion, is what makes a great piece of theatre.

Rating: 5 Stars

Tickets: www.curators.com.au

