LIMBO THE RETURN Opens New Brisbane Theatre The West End Electric

Powerhouse songstress and fire breathing queen Clara Fable will finally get to show her family what she can do when LIMBO - THE RETURN has its Queensland premiere from 29 August, as part of the 2024 Brisbane Festival.

The global smash-hit show will be the first to tread the boards of all-new 400 seat theatre and bar The West End Electric, furthering Brisbane’s status as a cultural capital on the world stage.

“I grew up in Brisbane since I was five years old, and all my family are in South East Queensland. I have such great memories from when I was 18 or 19, working as the face of some of Brisbane’s most famous nightclubs at the time, like the Family. I always loved the West End, it’s where you go for great food and drinks and a more sophisticated night out. So I couldn’t be more excited to be performing at our all new venue, The West End Electric. I hear the cocktails are going to be amazing,” says Clara.

Learning the most deadly fire performance act in just 24 hours, Clara has performed on LIMBO stages across Europe, New Zealand, Japan and the United States.

Clara will breathe fire, dance and sing alongside a global cast of world leading circus and performance artists including LIMBO’s extraordinary NYC maestroSxip Shirey. Sxip leads a motley band of multi instrumentalists performing his signature Jank sound, inspired by New Orleans big brass bands, hip-hop, electronic and balkan music.

Sxip is flying into Brisbane from New York with his small circus family. Together with his wife and creative partner Coco Karol, Sxip has orchestrated large scale immersive choral events ​​at venues like The Sydney Opera House and Rockefeller Center NYC.

“I have composed for circus, for dance, for theater, and for main stage opera and orchestras. I have performed at TED, and I have written songs for people like Rhiannon Giddens and Puddles Pity Party. But what (director) Scott Maidment has invited me to do with LIMBO has its own brand of magnificence. That’s why I am still touring with the show, over 10 years after I began working on it. And now that we have created LIMBO - THE RETURN, it’s more wildly exciting than ever,” says Sxip.

The jaw-dropping show reimagines the original LIMBO which toured to no less than 17 countries, wowing audiences from Brussels to Bogota with its stunning fire-breathing and gravity-defying stunts.



LIMBO - THE RETURN comes from Brisbane-bred, globally prolific production house Strut & Fret (Blanc de Blanc, The Party). LIMBO is a show so hot, MADONNA saw it twice. Then asked the director to work on her world tour.

The West End Electric is sister to Strut & Fret’s Sydney theatre The Grand Electric, which has been likened to a New York club or a theatre in Paris' Moulin Rouge district, and has quickly become one of the city’s hottest entertainment destinations since it opened in 2023.

“When we open The West End Electric in August, Queensland audiences will literally see sparks fly! Expect a cracking cocktail list and the kind of experiences that have you on the edge of your seat - starting with LIMBO – THE RETURN,” says Strut & Fret Creative Director, and Director of LIMBO - THE RETURN, Scott Maidment.

This is a high-powered extravaganza that will leave you gasping for air and begging for more. Chances are you’ll want to see it twice, too.

