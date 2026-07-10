Video: Watch Highlights from TICK, TICK... BOOM! at Cena Musical

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New clips from Cena Musical's production of TICK, TICK... BOOM! features a performance of 'Chega,' 'Terapia', and '30/90' the Portuguese-language adaptation of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical rock musical.

TICK, TICK... BOOM! is Larson's autobiographical musical, set in New York City in 1990, following a young composer named Jon as he approaches his thirtieth birthday while wrestling with questions of artistic ambition, friendship, and time. Larson, who would go on to write RENT, wrote the piece as a solo show before it was later expanded into a three-person musical. The score blends rock, pop, and musical theatre styles.

TICK, TICK... BOOM! has seen numerous productions internationally in recent months. An international production was staged in Lima, Peru, bringing together Peruvian performers and a guest artist from the United States.

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