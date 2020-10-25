VIDEO: Tamara Barquette Performs Johann Sebastian Bach's Partita in Re Minore, BWV 1004

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Watch the full performance, posted by Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

Friday is #BachEmCasa day at the Municipal Theater!

Tamara Barquette is virtually performing today, a violinist contested with the #TMRJ Symphony Orchestra. The artist, aged 13, started studying with the Prof. Paulo Bosisio, one of the biggest names of the violin in Brazil and remained with him until the end of his graduation.

Barquette also studied with the violinist of the #TMRJ Symphony Orchestra, Suray Soren, a pioneer in teaching the Suzuki Method in Rio de Janeiro.

Check out Tamara's performance playing Johann Sebastian Bach - Partita in Re Minore, BWV 1004.

Watch the full video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You