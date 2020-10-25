Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Tamara Barquette Performs Johann Sebastian Bach's Partita in Re Minore, BWV 1004

Watch the full performance, posted by Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

Oct. 25, 2020  

Friday is #BachEmCasa day at the Municipal Theater!

Tamara Barquette is virtually performing today, a violinist contested with the #TMRJ Symphony Orchestra. The artist, aged 13, started studying with the Prof. Paulo Bosisio, one of the biggest names of the violin in Brazil and remained with him until the end of his graduation.

Barquette also studied with the violinist of the #TMRJ Symphony Orchestra, Suray Soren, a pioneer in teaching the Suzuki Method in Rio de Janeiro.

Check out Tamara's performance playing Johann Sebastian Bach - Partita in Re Minore, BWV 1004.

Watch the full video below!


