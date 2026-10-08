New Videos Showcase PERCY JACKSON, O MUSICAL From Cena Musical

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Two performance clips from the Brazilian production of PERCY JACKSON, O MUSICAL have surfaced from Cena Musical, giving audiences a look at a pair of numbers from the Portuguese-language staging of the musical based on Rick Riordan's book series. The footage arrives from the same company behind recent Brazilian adaptations of other English-language stage works.

The first video features a performance of 'M.A.C.,' the Portuguese-language version of the song known in the English-language production as 'D.O.A.' The clip captures the number as staged for the Cena Musical production.

The second video showcases 'Missão Mortal,' the Portuguese adaptation of 'Killer Quest.' Together, the two clips offer a sense of how Cena Musical has approached the musical's score in translation for Brazilian audiences.

Cena Musical has built a catalog of Portuguese-language stagings of English-language musicals, including a production of TICK, TICK... BOOM! featuring the number 'Chega,' the company's version of 'No More.' Highlights from that production similarly showed off the troupe's approach to adapting American musical theatre repertoire for Brazilian stages.

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