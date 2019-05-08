MALVADAS Coming to Faap Theater Tonight!

MALVADAS is coming to Brazils' Theater Faap on May 8, 2019.

"Everything About Sharon, Sheila & Shirley" tells the story of three sisters who live in an apartment that looks more like a warehouse of old things.

One Saturday morning, the official cleaning day, the sisters receive an invitation to a big party, the hottest of the year, that will happen that night. The invitation is individual and only one of them can go, but the envelope is unreadable and it is not possible to know which of the three was invited. The darker, competitive and Machiavellian side will be put into practice.

In this hilarious comedy has backdrop the universe of Bullying within the family.

Several cheats are carried out, fights, arguments, alliances and betrayals, a real save yourself who can, in a modern besteirol that not only uproots laughs, it causes the public to reflect !.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.faap.br/teatro/em-cartaz.asp





Related Articles Shows View More Brazil Stories

More Hot Stories For You