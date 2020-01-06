Wheelock Family Theatre Has Announced Their Production of LITTLE WOMEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University (WFT@BU) announces their winter production, Little Women, the Broadway Musical. Book by Allan Knee (The Man Who Created 'Peter Pan'), Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein (Toy Story: The Musical) and based on the classic novel by Massachusetts author Louisa May Alcott. Little Women, the Broadway Musical brings to life the beloved tale of Jo March, the trailblazing young writer who tells her family's story.

Recommended for ages 7+.

Wheelock Family Theatre brings Boston's most iconic literary work to life 150 years after the original publication of Louisa May Alcott's cherished novel, Little Women. A coming-of-age tale set in 1860s Massachusetts, Little Women follows the story of the four March sisters, each with her own passion--visual art (Amy), music (Beth), writing (Jo), and family (Meg). Loosely based on the life of Louisa May Alcott herself, Jo March leads our story as the fiery young author who defies the gender norms of her time period through writing plays, newspaper articles, and poetry for her sisters' secret society. When her sensationalist stories of murder and intrigue yield little success with publishers, she pens the story closest to her heart, that of her sisters growing up under the careful tutelage of their mother, Marmee. With countless adaptations of Little Women produced, including Greta Gerwig's blockbuster adaptation this season, there is no doubt Alcott's story continues to resonate with modern audiences.

Director Nick Vargas is eager to tackle the musical adaptation, "because it honors the original, all the thousand tiny memories that make up Jo's dream. Little Women celebrates the human capacity to be 'astonishing.'" In each sister, audience members will find an astonishing piece of themselves: As Sirena Abalian, the actor playing the radical and independent protagonist in Wheelock Family Theatre's production, reflects on Jo March: "Women have always had to carve their own path in this world, a path that is often traveled alone, but connected to an ever-beating community and history of women. There is no one like Jo March to better represent this journey." Actor Abigail Mack (Beth), speaks to her character's inner strength underneath her shy demeanor: "In times when it truly matters, she is the bravest character I have ever read." With her final words, Beth sings, "All my life, I've lived for loving you," a phrase that sums up the heart of this show. The four sisters come of age in a matriarchal household; their mother, Marmee, is a source of stability and inspiration: "Marmee is the most untraditional traditionalist," says Leigh Barrett (Marmee). "While she keeps the home, works hard, and is a loving mother, she does not encourage her daughters to marry for money and [instead] encourages her daughters to make their own decisions." Marmee is a brilliant example for the strong March Sisters. "At Wheelock Family Theatre, we tell stories that demonstrate to our audiences of all ages that their individual and collective voices matter," says Artistic Director Emily Ranii. Little Women, the journey of a fiery young woman defying the gender norms of her time period to write her own story, is in the spirit of our mission." In Jo's own words from the musical adaptation: "I will blaze until I find my time and place / I will be fearless, surrendering modesty and grace / I will not disappear without a trace / I'll shout and start a riot / Be anything but quiet / Christopher Columbus / I'll be Astonishing." This winter, join the March sisters as they "carve their own path" and tackle societal norms, successes and losses, family values, friendship and love in Little Women, the Broadway Musical at Wheelock Family Theatre.

WHEN:

January 31st - February 23, 2020 ASL and AD performances: Sunday, February 9th & 16th at 2:00 PM

WHERE:

Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215

TICKETS:

Single ticket prices range from $20-40

By phone at (617) 353-3001 Online at wheelockfamilytheatre.org

At their box office at 200 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215

Discounts are available for groups and students.

CAST:

WFT @ BU's production of Little Women, the Broadway Musical, features, Sirena Abalian* (Jo), Leigh Barrett* (Marmee/Hag), Neil Gustafson* (Mr. Laurence/Knight), Abigail Mack (Beth/Rodrigo 2), Dwayne Mitchell* (Mr. Brooke/Braxton), Gamalia Pharms* (Aunt March/Mrs. Kirk), Max Seelig (Laurie/Rodrigo), Emilia Tagliani (Amy/Troll), Jared Troilo* (Professor Bhaer), and Kira Troilo (Meg/Clarissa). *indicates a member of Actors Equity Association

CREATIVE TEAM:

WFT @ BU's creative team for Little Women, the Broadway Musical, includes, Nick Vargas (Director), Jon Goldberg (Music Director), Laurel Conrad (Choreographer), Stephanie Rodemann (Technical Director), Heather Radovich* (Stage Manager/Production Manager), Drew Hawkinson (Assistant Production Manager), Kyle Hanscom* (Assistant Stage Manager), Priscilla Fales (Assistant Director), Victoria Dixon (Deck Captain), Saskia Martinez (Scenic Designer), Steven Doucette (Co-Props Master), Michelle Sparks (Co-Props Master), Maggie Kearnan (Paint Charge), Zane Kealey (Costume Designer), Maxine Buretta (Costume Designer), Maxine Buretta (Costume Coordinator), Brittany Meehan (Wardrobe Crew), Brendan Doyle (Sound Designer), Cassaundra DiGregorio (Sound Engineer), Kayleigha Zawacki (Lighting Designer), Austin Genannt (Master Electrician), Cori Couture (Primary Audio Describer), Ruth Kahn (Secondary Audio Describer), and Kelly S. Kim (ASL Coach).*indicates a member of Actors Equity Association Little Women, the Broadway Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). www.MTIShows.com





