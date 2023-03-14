Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Weston Friendly Society To Present A CHORUS LINE

WFS will close out their 137th Season with this nine-time Tony Award-winning classic.

Mar. 14, 2023  

'A Chorus Line' with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante will be performed at The Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts this May. Coming off of a successful run of their production of 'The Sound of Music' back in December, WFS will close out their 137th Season with this 9 time Tony Award Winning classic.

Dan Sullivan who serves as the Artistic Director of the organization, returns to A Chorus Line for the 5th time, this time in a completely new role. He will lead this production as Director and Choreographer, re-staging Michael Bennett and Bob Avian's original choreography, as well as taking on the role of Zach. Alongside him will be Hollis Welch Sullivan as Music Director, who began her tenure with the company in 1976. This production of one of the longest running broadway musicals is sure to wow audiences.

A Chorus Line will run over the course of two weekends, beginning May 13th.  Performances are Saturday May 13th at 2pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday May 14th at 2:00 pm, Friday May 19th at 7:30 pm, and Saturday May 20th at 7:30 pm.Tickets go on sale April 1st and will be available at www.westonfriendly.org.

The full cast of A Chorus Line includes Dan Sullivan as Zach, Melissa Paz as Diana, David Rodriguez as Paul, John Breen as Mark, Vanessa Calantropo as Val(U/S Cassie), Laura Sweeder as Kristine(Dance Captain), Brian Periera as Al(U/S Paul), Elijah Akindolie as Richie, Bridget Sullivan as Judy(U/S Val), Carlee Fallon as Bebe, Tyler Pilkington-Sperry as Bobby, Katie Anne Clark as Sheila, Cynthia Krebs Lee as Cassie, Scott Berozi as Greg, Denali Kikuchi as Connie, Will Fafard as Mike, Jessica Ober as Maggie, Robb Laureles as Don, Becca Mayersohn as Larry, and ensemble including Allie Villa as Tricia(U/S Diana, Maggie), Dee Varitimos(U/S Sheila), Michael Sterling, Ronnie Schmidt-Gross(U/S Bebe), Dillon Longmore(U/S Bobby), Len Lee(U/S Mike, Al, Larry), Delaney Jones(U/S Kristine), Holly Inman(U/S Connie), Colin Hurst(U/S Greg), and Cara Guappone(U/S Judy).

Scenic and Costume design by Dan Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, with Jean MacFarland as Producer and Colleen Locke as Stage Manager. Please be advised this show contains adult themes.

 




