Westfield Athenaeum and Springfield Chamber Players Present The Springfield Chamber Players String Trio Next Month

The Westfield Athenaeum and the Springfield Chamber Players (MOSSO: Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present The Springfield Chamber Players String Trio on Thursday, February 22, at 7PM. Westfield Athenaeum Executive Director Guy McLain will offer a pre-concert talk at 6PM, which is free to ticket holders. Violinist Ronald Gorevic, violist Delores Thayer, and cellist Yoonhee Ko will perform Boccherini's String Trio No. 1; Emmy Frensel Wegener's Suite for Violin, Viola and Cello; and Beethoven Serenade for Violin, Viola and Cello in D Major, Op. 8 (1797)

Ronald Gorevic has had a long and distinguished career as a performer and teacher on both the violin and viola. As a violist, he has been a member of several well known string quartets spanning over twenty years and covering most of the quartet repertoire. He has toured throughout the US, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Australia and has been broadcast on radio stations across the US, South and Southwest German radio, and the Australian Broadcast network. As a violinist he has performed recitals in major US cities, including New York, Cleveland, Chicago, and Atlanta. He has also performed in London, where he gave the British premieres of pieces by Donald Erb and Ned Rorem.

As a member of the Prometheus Piano Quartet, he has recorded piano quartets of Saint-Saens and D'Indy for Centaur Records. As a member of the Chester String Quartet, he has recorded string quartets by Barber, Quincy Porter, and Walter Piston for Koch International. For Centaur, he has also recorded the Brahms Clarinet Quintet and Trio in Brahms's own arrangement for viola instead of clarinet. He is currently on the faculties of Smith College and UMass Amherst. In the past, he has held teaching positions at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the University of Akron, Indiana University at South Bend, and the Greenwood summer music camp. In addition to his teaching duties, he arranged the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor for viola and piano, which is available in the US through Sharmusic.com. His recent recording of the complete Bach cello suites and the Chaconne on the viola is available on all the major streaming platforms.

Delores (Loree) Thayer, violist, is the Assistant Principal Violist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. She plays regularly with the Hartford Symphony, various Boston groups, and at other venues throughout the New England area as violist and Baroque violist. She has performed with the Arcadia Players Early Music Group and the Wistaria String Quartet, and most recently served on the viola faculty at Amherst College and the Northfield Mount Hermon School. Delores has worked with conductors Seiji Ozawa, Leonard Bernstein, Gunther Schuller, and Gil Rose. Her performances have taken her to the summer music festivals in Ayamonte and Santander, Spain; Spoleto, Italy; Tanglewood; and the Yale Norfolk Music Festival. In addition, Delores has performed in the Five College New Music Festival, at Alice Tully Hall, the Kennedy Center, and has participated in numerous premiers and recordings.

Cellist Yoonhee Ko flourishes in a versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician, member of long established professional orchestras, and music educator. Yoonhee has performed at world renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, and the Boston Symphony Hall in the US, as well as Seoul Arts Center and Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Korea. She holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from Boston University, a Master of Music degree and Artist Diproma from the Yale School of Music, and a Bachelor of Music degree from Ewha Womans University. Yoonhee joined the Hartford Symphony and Springfield Symphony Orchestra in 2019. She is a faculty member of the Community Music School of Springfield and serves as Coordinator for the Sonido Musica Program, a community partnership program that helps provide music education to public schools in Springfield and Holyoke, MA.

The Westfield Athenaeum, located in downtown Westfield, serves as the cultural center for the city. In addition to an active public library which provides a range of information services, the Athenaeum features an art museum with regular exhibits of regional artists, and a history museum, documenting the history of Westfield and the surrounding region from 1669 to the present day. For information on the Westfield Athenaeum:Click Here

Tickets for the concert, $25.00/person, must be purchased in advance at the Westfield

Athenaeum during business hours, or online atClick Here

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly known as MOSSO, are a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. The non-profit was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area; performances with local ensembles, including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival; two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall; a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall; on the Sevenars concert series in Worthington, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Springfield, and Blandford. For further information about Springfield Chamber Players: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com or find them on Facebook at: Facebook.com/mossomusicians