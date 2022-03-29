Westfield Athenaeum And Mosso: Musicians Of The Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Present Third Chamber Music Concert Of Their Chamber Music Series in Westfield in May

The Westfield Athenaeum concludes its inaugural three concert chamber music series, on Thursday, May 19, at 7PM, with Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, known as MOSSO, providing the music. Violinist Marsha Harbison, Violist Ronald Gorevic, cellist Boris Kogan, flutist and Westfield resident Ellen Redman, and pianist Sofya Shainskaya will perform music from Haydn, Glazunov, Ibert, Delibes, Fauré, Gershwin and more. Guy McLain, Director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer program notes at 6PM, which is free for ticket holders.

Marsha Harbison, Assistant Concertmaster of The Springfield Symphony Orchestra and MOSSO, has curated this performance. "Our quintet will perform over a dozen short pieces of chamber music, from the classics, along with some contemporary works by Florence Price, an African American composer, and George Gershwin, whose music is part of the stage and screen repertoire. My musician colleagues for this performance include Westfield resident Ellen Redman, who performs both flute and piccolo."

Tickets for the concert, $20.00, must be purchased in advance at The Westfield Athenaeum during business hours, or online at https://www.westath.org/. Audience members will be required to wear masks.

MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSO was organized by the musicians this year to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts, and to date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area; performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival; a full orchestral performance with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall; MOSSO's Virtuosos at Symphony Hall; and the recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow. For further information about MOSSO's programs visit MOSSO at SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com, or find MOSSO on Facebook at Facebook.com/mossomusicians

The Westfield Athenaeum, located in downtown Westfield, serves as the cultural center for the city. In addition to an active public library, providing a range of information services, the Athenaeum features an art museum with regular exhibits of regional artists, and a history museum, documenting the history of Westfield and the surrounding region from 1669 to the present day. For information on the Westfield Athenaeum: https://www.westath.org/