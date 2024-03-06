Wellfleet Harbour Actors Theatre Reveals 40th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater has announced its 2024 Summer Theater Season, featuring four productions, including one world premiere, on The Julie Harris Stage.

WHAT’s 40th season starts June 8 with Smart by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.

Starting July 5 WHAT presents Reefer Madness, The Musical, a raucous musical parody of the now cult-famous film of the same name. An over-the-top cautionary tale of one young man’s downward spiral that all starts with his first toke.

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Auburn’s newest play Summer, 1976, a deeply moving, insightful piece about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives, makes its regional theater premiere on the Julie Harris Stage starting August 9.

September brings the world premiere of Liberty Talks! by local playwright Fermin Rojas. A thoughtful comedy exploring the origins of one of our nation’s most enduring symbols; The Statue of Liberty. After a monumental lifetime lighting the way to America’s shore, Lady Liberty shares her experiences, memories and hopes for our nation’s future.

SMART

by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton

directed by Jess Chayes

June 8 – 23, 2024

Previews June 6 & 7, 2024



Elaine's cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won't let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a "Jenny", a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom - while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn't the only one listening? A play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.

REEFER MADNESS, THE MUSICAL

book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney

lyrics by Kevin Murphy

music by Dan Studney

directed by Christopher Ostrom

July 5 – 27, 2024

Previews July 3 & 4, 2024



Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical parody takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with jazz music, sex and violence.

SUMMER, 1976

by David Auburn

directed by Daisy Walker

Regional Theater Premiere

August 9 – 31, 2024

Previews August 7 & 8, 2024



Over one fateful summer an unlikely friendship develops between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. A deeply moving, insightful piece about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives.

LIBERTY TALKS!

by Fermin Rojas

World Premiere

September 14 – October 6, 2024

Previews September 12 & 13, 2024

After a monumental lifetime lighting the way to America’s shore, Lady Liberty (yes, THAT Lady Liberty) finds her voice, steps off her pedestal and ventures out to tell her story. When she accidentally walks into a theater full of people while looking for a bathroom, she decides to spend a few moments ruminating about her experiences, memories and hopes for our nation’s future. A thoughtful comedy exploring the origins of one of our nation’s most enduring symbols.

Subscriptions to the 2024 season will go on sale starting April 1, with tickets to individual productions available starting May 1, 2024.