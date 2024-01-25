WORLD GONE CRAZY: New England Comedy Band Is Coming To Samuel Slater's

WORLD GONE CRAZY: New England's Premiere Comedy Band is coming to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, March 1, 2024 for a live stand-up comedy and music show. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at Click Here.

Conceived and launched in 2011 as a humorous show for lovers of both stand-up comedy and rock and roll, ‘World Gone Crazy' has become an audience proven favorite in New England touring resorts, entertainment venues, casinos and special events. The brainchild of producer/performer and drummer Gary Marino (“Million Calorie March: The Movie,” “ABCs Live with Kelly Ripa,” FOX News). The current ‘World Gone Crazy' line-up includes Singer/Guitarist and Impressionist Bryson Lang ("Austin Powers II," “That 70's Show,” "Extreme Gong Show") and New Hampshire based keyboardist and musical director Billy Focker. 

“It's really a 90 minute comedy therapy session for people and believe me…it writes itself people!” says Marino. Song parodies, stand-up comedy, fake commercials, impressions, sing-alongs and plenty of audience interaction are all part of this spirited, hysterical and twisted tribute to our world. “Some people go to a therapist” Marino says …we turned our therapy into a 90 minute stage show with NO Copay!”

In 2022, ‘World Gone Crazy' released its first Comedy CD “Anything Worth Doing Is Worth Overdoing!” The CD is available on Itunes & Apple Music and includes 18 hysterical cuts covering studio songs such as “Imagine No Facebook,” “Cheap'r2Keep'r (Him?)” and “Cougar Cougar” as well as live cuts from area venues such as “The Apology Song,” “Blood Sucking Lawyers” and “Met On Match.com.”100% of the CD profits go to The Jimmy Fund Walk team of “Maurine & Patrick's Troopers” for breast cancer research.  

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Whiskey Boulevard on January 26th, Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland & Guests on February 16th, and Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-Blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on March 8th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for WORLD GONE CRAZY: New England's Premiere Comedy Band on Friday, March 1, 2024 are on-sale now at Click Here. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.




