WE ARE THE LAND Comes to ArtsEmerson This Month

Performances run September 29 – 30, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Review Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company Photo 2 Reviews: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company
Provincetown Creatives to be Featured in New Documentary by Award-Winning Director Photo 3 Provincetown Creatives to be Featured in New Documentary by Award-Winning Director
CASA VALENTINA Returns to Provincetown Photo 4 CASA VALENTINA Returns to Provincetown

WE ARE THE LAND Comes to ArtsEmerson This Month

ArtsEmersonw ill bring the Wampanoag Nation's We Are The Land to Boston audiences as its first stage production of its 2023-2024 season. Following its premiere in Plymouth, UK, We Are The Land comes to Boston for a very special two performance engagement from September 29 – 30, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

 

The Wampanoag people have been stewarding their land for over 10,000 years across several eastern states, including Massachusetts. After colonization, their voice was silenced. We Are The Land is part pageant, part play, where audiences will hear directly from Wampanoag people telling their story of their relationship to the soil, how it was taken away, and how the nation has re-established themselves in a way that both honors their ancestors and looks toward the future. In collaboration with a multi-talented cast of Wampanoag artists, actors, historians and storytellers, Mashpee Wampanoag tribal members, Siobhan Brown, Hartman Deetz and Kitty Hendricks have brought this incredible event to fruition.

 

“In a country where one of our favorite pastimes is forgetting, we are thrilled to remember the important moments in our country's history that are frequently mistold,” says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. “We are fortunate at ArtsEmerson to be able to collaborate with the local Wampanoag tribe to bring We Are The Land to life - in their own voices.”

Tickets for We Are The Land may be purchased 24/7 at Click Here or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets startat $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Cape Ann Symphony Reveals Lineup For 72nd Season Photo
Cape Ann Symphony Reveals Lineup For 72nd Season

Cape Ann Symphony has announced the launch of the orchestra's 72nd concert season on Sunday, October 1 at 2:00 PM at Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium.

2
The Boston Arts Festival Celebrates 20 Years With Two Days of the Citys Finest Art and Mus Photo
The Boston Arts Festival Celebrates 20 Years With Two Days of the City's Finest Art and Music

The Boston Arts Festival is back for its twentieth year. First hosted in 2003, the festival gives a platform to local artists and musicians at one of the biggest events of the summer. The 20th anniversary celebration will include 50 artists and 10 bands performing September 9th and 10th from 11 - 6:00 PM at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park.

3
The Spire Center for Performing Arts Presents A VERY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Photo
The Spire Center for Performing Arts Presents A VERY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA announced four new shows including A Very Soulful Christmas with Morgan James on Saturday, December 9, Boston-based vintage rock band Say Darling on Thursday, December 14, Irish band Lunasa: Christmas From Ireland with Dave Curley on Saturday, December 16, and the Knickerbocker All-Stars on Saturday, January 27.

4
Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals Cast for the Upcoming Production of COPENHAGEN Photo
Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals Cast for the Upcoming Production of COPENHAGEN

Get all the latest updates on Berkshire Theatre Group's upcoming production of Copenhagen. Find out who has been cast in the lead roles and when and where you can catch this highly anticipated show. Don't miss this limited engagement - learn more now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Band's Visit
Huntington Theatre (11/11-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dishwasher Dreams
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (2/28-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Riding Hood
Merrimack Repertory Theatre @ The Richard & Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Porch on Windy Hill
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (4/03-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky
Prior Performing Arts Center (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best If Used By
Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spiritus/Virgil's Dance
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (5/08-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You