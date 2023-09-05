WE ARE THE LAND Comes to ArtsEmerson This Month

ArtsEmersonw ill bring the Wampanoag Nation's We Are The Land to Boston audiences as its first stage production of its 2023-2024 season. Following its premiere in Plymouth, UK, We Are The Land comes to Boston for a very special two performance engagement from September 29 – 30, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

The Wampanoag people have been stewarding their land for over 10,000 years across several eastern states, including Massachusetts. After colonization, their voice was silenced. We Are The Land is part pageant, part play, where audiences will hear directly from Wampanoag people telling their story of their relationship to the soil, how it was taken away, and how the nation has re-established themselves in a way that both honors their ancestors and looks toward the future. In collaboration with a multi-talented cast of Wampanoag artists, actors, historians and storytellers, Mashpee Wampanoag tribal members, Siobhan Brown, Hartman Deetz and Kitty Hendricks have brought this incredible event to fruition.

“In a country where one of our favorite pastimes is forgetting, we are thrilled to remember the important moments in our country's history that are frequently mistold,” says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. “We are fortunate at ArtsEmerson to be able to collaborate with the local Wampanoag tribe to bring We Are The Land to life - in their own voices.”

Tickets for We Are The Land may be purchased 24/7 at Click Here or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets startat $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.