The Black Feathers Comes to The Allen Center Next Month

The Black Feathers will play in concert on Thursday, June 20, at The Allen Center in West Newton (MA). The British couple Sian Chandler and Ray Hughes intertwine effortlessly to create a genre-defying sound combining elements of folk, roots, Americana, and southern rock. Tickets and information can be found at newtonculture.org.

Chandler and Hughes first became aware of the magic between them while collaborating on several musical projects, becoming The Black Feathers and life partners in 2012. Americana, Folk, and Acoustic Indie Rock sensibilities coexist comfortably in their musical world, with Hughes’ guitar work buoying the kind of harmonies often only heard in family bands. Their music quickly draws the interest of listeners, but it is the stage chemistry that will keep them riveted.

The Black Feathers’ debut EP Strangers We Meet was named one of “the best folk albums of 2014" in The Telegraph and as the Sunday Mercury’s Number 1 Folk and Roots album of 2014. “Stunning harmonies that were so good it reminded me of seeing Gillian Welch and David Rawlings,” wrote No Depression magazine, and R2 Magazine proclaimed “their blend of English folk influences and Americana is a tasty concoction indeed.”

Having already built up a loyal following in the UK, The Black Feathers have been spreading their wings across the US. They have performed at the Philadelphia Folk Festival and AmericanaFest and have also been awarded official showcases at the North East Regional and Far-West Folk Alliance conferences.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Black Feathers back again to Newton”, said Executive Director Adrienne Hartzell Knudsen. ”Our audiences at The Allen Center eagerly expressed that they’d love to hear more diverse programs of Americana, folk, jazz, pop and roots music on our schedule and this group was fabulous when they first joined us in 2023!”

Allison Eldrege, Artistic Director of Cherry Street Music, continued “The 2023-24 season was divided in two parts; Classics With a Twist, including Beethoven and The Beatles (Pts 1 & 2), to our Americana programs including A Celtic Soirée in March, and now The Black Feathers. We hope our programming has something for everyone! We’re looking forward to continuing to concerts that embrace both classical and non-classical genres of music in coming seasons.”

