The Actors Company Of Natick to Present ONCE ON THIS ISLAND At The Keiter Center For The Performing Arts

The rich tapestry of storytelling comes to life as The Actors Company of Natick will present its "Theatre With Purpose" summer season with the musical "Once on This Island." Set to be performed at the Keiter Center for the Performing Arts, located at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts (146 Bacon St, Natick, MA, 01760), this production promises to be an experience like no other Metrowest has ever seen. Running from August 1st-4th, this vibrant show features a talented cast of professional theater artists picked from both a national pool and the Metrowest Boston Community.

"Once on This Island" is a tale of love, resilience, and the power of storytelling. Through its rich narrative, the musical invites audiences to journey to a Caribbean island where disparate lives intersect and where the lines between love and loss, hope and despair, are blurred. With its universal themes of love and resilience and its powerful message of the importance of sharing our stories to foster understanding and unity in our communities, "Once On This Island" serves as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity.

The musical delves into the dynamics between the lighter-skinned, wealthier descendants of French colonizers (the "grand hommes") and the darker-skinned, poorer native islanders (the "peasants"). At its core, the story follows the journey of Ti Moune, a dark-skinned peasant girl, who falls in love with Daniel, a lighter-skinned grand homme. Ti Moune's love for Daniel challenges the societal norms and prejudices that divide their communities. Through her journey, we witness the intersections of race, class, and power dynamics on the island.

Under the direction and choreography of Boston-based theater artist, Najee Brown, and featuring a talented ensemble cast, the production promises to show us why telling stories can bring us closer together. The cast of "Once on This Island" includes Sydney Quildon as Ti Moune, Kenny Lee as Daniel, Rémani Lizana as Papa Ge, Aniye Strachan as Asaka, Noah Turner as Agwe, Todd Mcneel Jr as Ton Ton, Stefanie Workman as Mama Euralie, Chantal Mendoza as Andrea, Kayla Louison as Erzulie, Essie Bertain as Armond, Rachel Thompson and Hanifa Nelson-Kamau as Storytellers, and the Natick community's own, Lily Pope as The Little Girl, showcasing the incredible talent right here in our community.

For "Once on This Island" the music direction will be led by Emma Robertson. The costume design is by Ariana Ortmann, props design by Rose Currie, set design by Peter Mann, hair design by Stefanie Workman, makeup design by Haley Garvin and the stage management team will be led by Erin Field.

Tickets for "Once on This Island" are now available at actorscompanyofnatick.com. Don't miss your chance to experience this magical production. For more information and to secure your seats, please visit actorscompanyofnatick.com

Comments