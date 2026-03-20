WAM Theatre Will Present 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Panel

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WAM Theatre will partner with MOSAIC Gallery 51 and MCLA to present our 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Panel—a day of dialogue, inspiration, and connection that centers arts leaders alongside the voices and lived experiences of women and creative leaders in non profits, cultural organizations, business and entrepreneurship.

Rooted in WAM's mission to advance gender equity through art and advocacy, this program reflects our belief that creativity and civic engagement are deeply intertwined. We cultivate ecosystems where artists belong, advocacy is a daily practice, and communities thrive. Through these conversations, panelists will share how they navigate systems, confront gender bias, build inclusive spaces, and harness creative practice to transform their communities.

“The partnership between MCLA's MOSAIC and WAM Theatre to bring the Women in Leadership Panel to downtown North Adams is a collaboration between two like minded entities,” noted Lori Spencer, the program manager at MOSAIC. “Both organizations are committed to community serving cultural programming that brings people together through acts of artistic and cultural exchange in order to learn about each other, exchange ideas and build the commonalities that define communities. I look forward to this community exchange on April 14th!”

This year's program will feature two dynamic 90-minute panels, each thoughtfully designed to blend storytelling, conversation, and engagement. Each session will include a 15-minute keynote, a 45-minute panel discussion, and a 20-minute breakout conversation, offering attendees the opportunity to connect directly with panelists and one another.

When: April 14th, 2:30pm & 4:30pm

Where: MOSAIC Gallery 51 (49 Main St, North Adams)

Tickets: Registration Required, the event is free and open to the public, with a suggested $35 donation