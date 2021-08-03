WAM Theatre Receives Community Investment Grant From Women's Fund Of Western Mass

WAM Theatre is one of the 20 nonprofit organizations awarded a Community Investments for Greater Change grant from the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM).

WFWM distributed grants through this initiative to WAM and other organizations working with women and girls whose work aligns with one or more of these strategic pillars: economic security; freedom from gender-based violence, harassment, and harm; and, parity in positions of leadership, representation, and power.

"As a professional theatre company operating at the intersection of arts and activism, WAM is thrilled to be among the awardees of this prestigious grant," said Kristen Van Ginhoven, WAM Theatre Producing Artistic Director. "We have long admired how the Women's Fund of Western MA operates and the equitable process implemented during this granting process serves as an excellent model for all of us who are in the work of community investment."

In fulfillment of WAM's philanthropic mission, the organization donates a portion of the proceeds from their Mainstage productions to carefully selected beneficiaries. Since WAM's founding in 2010, they have donated more than $80,000 to 22 local and global organizations taking action for gender equity in areas such as girls education, teen pregnancy prevention, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training, and more.

"Funding distributed through these three grants programs allow us to continue addressing the issues in our community that were identified in our 2019 Status of Women and Girls in Western Massachusetts report," said Nicole Young, community investments manager for the Women's Fund.

That report highlighted challenges faced by women and girls of color, many of which live in poverty and struggle with depression and teen pregnancy at higher rates than white females. It also showed that women in general are less represented than their male counterparts in politics, health care and higher education positions. In an effort to further racial equality many grants were awarded to organizations led by women and Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

"We're excited to have an opportunity to support the work of 20 organizations that are within our entire footprint, which touches all of the four counties in Western Massachusetts, with over 50% of them led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color," Young said. "Through this work, we anticipate fostering new beginnings for women and their families and to help local organizations build capacity and further their missions."

In line with this work, WAM is excited to conclude their 2021 season from October 7-24 with the fall Mainstage production of KAMLOOPA by Kim Senklip Harvey. This high energy story follows two young urban Indigenous sisters and their encounter with a spirited shapeshifter en route to the largest powwow on the West Coast. For tickets and more information about the 2021 Season and WAM Theatre's programs, events, and artists, please visit www.WAMTheatre.com.