WAM Offers Online Workshops On The Black Theatre Aesthetic

WAM Theatre will offer a workshop on the Black Theatre Aesthetic in connection with our production of Cadillac Crew. These two 90-minute online sessions happening on October 9th and October 30th, will be led by Tatiana Godfrey, Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles and Literary Manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse. Community members are invited to join Tatiana to deepen their understanding of the Black theatre aesthetic and the importance of its representation.



"Both seeing Cadillac Crew and taking this workshop is doing work to highlight and uplift Black voices," said Teaching Artist Tatianna Godfrey (former WAM Theatre Dramaturg). "For me, it also goes a long way towards helping theatre-goers build a more diverse canon of plays that they love and support."



Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks famously asked, "What is a Black play?" This two-session workshop will explore excerpts of texts by Contemporary American Black writers, ask critical questions of them, and then use our in-class analyses to frame the cultural heritage of Cadillac Crew. Students will take away a greater knowledge of Black playwrights, will be able to identify themes and motifs that recur in the Black aesthetic, and will be able to articulate the importance of representing this aesthetic. Participants are expected to purchase a ticket to Cadillac Crew and attend both the pre- and post-show workshops.



WAM Theatre audiences know Tatiana Godfrey as our former Company Dramaturg (ROE, Kamloopa), but she is also the Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles and the Literary Manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse, with considerable experience as a theatre teacher and performer.



These special 90-minute workshops can be taken over Zoom from the comfort of participants' homesand are open to all, regardless of experience level. The workshops are expected to sell out, and registration is now open. Visit www.wamtheatre.com/workshops/ to reserve your spot or to learn more. The workshops are provided on a Pay-What-You-Can basis, but participants are also expected to purchase a ticket to Cadillac Crew (live or streamed) as part of the workshop experience.

The Black Theatre Aesthetic Workshop with Tatiana Godfrey

Sunday, October 9: 2-3:30pm EST (Online, via Zoom)

Sunday, October 30: 2-3:30pm EST (Online, via Zoom)

Pay-what-you-can for all participants.

Visit www.wamtheatre.com/workshops/ to reserve your spot or to learn more.

Limited space