WAITING FOR GODOT Comes to Deadword Theatre Company This Fall

The newly formed Deadword Theatre Company will remount their inaugural production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot at the Modern Theatre this fall. Waiting For Godot is a classic work of 20th century existentialism that follows an enigmatic duo struggling to pass the time.

Comprised of many Suffolk alumni, Deadword Theatre Company is a collection of local artists, students, and friends striving to make theatre more accessible while uplifting local creatives in the process.

Deadword is remounting the production after a successful run last winter in Somerville, MA. Now having traversed the raging waters of the Charles, they are happily arrived in Boston and even more so at the Modern; a former home and classroom for many of them.



Deadword’s production is presented by JUVENILIA at Suffolk University and The Suffolk University Theatre Department. Having so many alumni return in a professional and entrepreneurial capacity to Suffolk is especially significant to Suffolk Theatre Professor and JUVENILIA founder and artistic director Wesley Savick. He says,

“It is with great delight that JUVENILIA welcomes this Deadword production of Waiting For Godot to the Modern Theatre as it marks a very special moment in the life of our department: The formation of an independent, professional Boston theatre company comprised almost entirely of Suffolk University Theatre Department alumni! In addition to their training at The Suffolk University Theatre Department (SUTD), many in the Godot production were participants in JUVENILIA productions which were designed, in part, to create a bridge between undergraduate work and professional endeavors. The creation of Deadword is a dream come true for JUVENILIA.

We are deeply proud of what these enterprising, gifted alumni have accomplished and we take great pleasure in bringing their wonderful production of Godot to the Modern.”

Suffolk University alumni involved in the production include: Jack Aschenbach, Jack Yeatman, Jake Mariño, Liam Grimaldi, Lucas Fersan, Andrew Bourque, Gaby Obando Arevalo, Amanda LoCoco, Joey Del Ponte and Katie Hubbard.



JUVENILIA’s mission is to nurture, promote and produce adventurous work with a company of actors, directors, playwrights, stage managers and designers comprised of Suffolk University alumni. This will be the first time that the Deadword Theatre Company has mounted a production at the Modern Theatre.