WAITING FOR GODOT Comes to Deadword Theatre Company This Fall

Performances run October 25-27th.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 2 Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID
Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo 3 Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 4 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

WAITING FOR GODOT Comes to Deadword Theatre Company This Fall

The newly formed Deadword Theatre Company will remount their inaugural production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot at the Modern Theatre this fall. Waiting For Godot is a classic work of 20th century existentialism that follows an enigmatic duo struggling to pass the time.

Comprised of many Suffolk alumni, Deadword Theatre Company is a collection of local artists, students, and friends striving to make theatre more accessible while uplifting local creatives in the process.

Deadword is remounting the production after a successful run last winter in Somerville, MA. Now having traversed the raging waters of the Charles, they are happily arrived in Boston and even more so at the Modern; a former home and classroom for many of them. 


Deadword’s production is presented by JUVENILIA at Suffolk University and The Suffolk University Theatre Department. Having so many alumni return in a professional and entrepreneurial capacity to Suffolk is especially significant to Suffolk Theatre Professor and JUVENILIA founder and artistic director Wesley Savick. He says,

“It is with great delight that JUVENILIA welcomes this Deadword production of Waiting For Godot to the Modern Theatre as it marks a very special moment in the life of our department:  The formation of an independent, professional Boston theatre company comprised almost entirely of Suffolk University Theatre Department alumni!  In addition to their training at The Suffolk University Theatre Department (SUTD), many in the Godot production were participants in JUVENILIA productions which were designed, in part, to create a bridge between undergraduate work and professional endeavors.  The creation of Deadword is a dream come true for JUVENILIA.

We are deeply proud of what these enterprising, gifted alumni have accomplished and we take great pleasure in bringing their wonderful production of Godot to the Modern.”

Suffolk University alumni involved in the production include: Jack Aschenbach, Jack Yeatman, Jake Mariño, Liam Grimaldi, Lucas Fersan, Andrew Bourque, Gaby Obando Arevalo, Amanda LoCoco, Joey Del Ponte and Katie Hubbard.


JUVENILIA’s mission is to nurture, promote and produce adventurous work with a company of actors, directors, playwrights, stage managers and designers comprised of Suffolk University alumni. This will be the first time that the Deadword Theatre Company has mounted a production at the Modern Theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
2024 Open Juried Exhibitions Come to Cotuit Center for the Arts Photo
2024 Open Juried Exhibitions Come to Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced five open juried exhibitions planned for their 2024 gallery season. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
The Hanover Theatre Repertory Extends Run Of THE GLASS MENAGERIE At The BrickBox Theater Photo
The Hanover Theatre Repertory Extends Run Of THE GLASS MENAGERIE At The BrickBox Theater

The Hanover Theatre Repertory will extend its run of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Three additional performances will play on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00pm, Friday, October 20 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, October 21 at 2:30pm.

3
New Shows Set For the Spire Theatre in Plymouth Photo
New Shows Set For the Spire Theatre in Plymouth

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA announced three new shows. New England's premier Gypsy Jazz Group Rhythm Future Quartet will perform on January 12,  Boston all-star group A Band of Killers on February 3, and Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston on February 9.  Learn more about the show lineup here!

4
CHUANG Stage And TC2 Theatre Company Announce Workshop Production Of THE FORTUNE TELLER By Photo
CHUANG Stage And TC2 Theatre Company Announce Workshop Production Of THE FORTUNE TELLER By Christina R. Chan

CHUANG Stage and TC2 Theatre Company have announced their co-produced workshop production of The Fortune Teller, a new play written by Christina R. Chan.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Shit-faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth in Boston Shit-faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth
The Rockwell (9/15-11/18)
DIASPORA! in Boston DIASPORA!
The Mosesian Center for the Arts (9/12-10/15)
Cost of Living in Boston Cost of Living
SpeakEasy Stage Company (3/08-3/30)
A Drag Queen Christmas in Boston A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
Spiritus/Virgil's Dance in Boston Spiritus/Virgil's Dance
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (5/08-5/26)
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)
Avenue Q in Boston Avenue Q
Pentucket Players, Inc (11/17-11/19)
Pretty Woman: The Musical in Boston Pretty Woman: The Musical
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/27-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You